Three dead in Legionnaire's disease outbreak at Albany County assisted living facility

Three people have died and 20 people have been hospitalized following a cluster of Legionnaire’s Disease at an Albany County assisted living facility.

The Albany County Department of Health says it became aware of cases at the Peregrine facility on Northern Boulevard last Friday.

Overall, 10 patients tested positive for legionella, three of whom died. Officials say two of those who died were hospitalized for other health issues.

The New York State Health Department and the county health department are investigating. Legionella bacteria was present in some samples.

Water restrictions are in place at the facility. Peregrine has reportedly installed water filters on some showers and bathrooms.

Legionnaire’s Disease is not contagious and cannot be spread from person-to-person. It is primarily contracted by inhaling water droplets containing the legionella bacteria.

Authorities say there is no threat to the community at large.