WAMC Sports Report 9/2/24: Scottie Scheffler caps season with FedEx Cup title, $25 million bonus

GOLF

Scottie Scheffler is Fedex Cup Champion, having polished off the best year in golf in nearly two decades with the biggest prize. He had a few nervous moments at the Tour Championship until running off three straight birdies around the turn at East Lake and pulling away from Collin Morikawa to finish with a 4-under 67. That made Scheffler the FedEx Cup champion with its (to claim the) $25 million bonus. Scheffler won seven times on the PGA Tour and an Olympic gold medal. The eight victories are the most since Tiger Woods won eight times in 2006. The FedEx Cup bonus pushed his season earnings to just over $62.2 million.

Haeran Ryu rebounded from a third-round meltdown to win the FM Championship on a rainy Sunday at the TPC Boston. Four strokes behind Jin Young Ko entering play Sunday after blowing a six-stroke lead Saturday, Ryu closed with an 8-under 64 to match Ko at 15-under 273, then beat the fellow South Korean player with a par on the first hole of a playoff. Ryu shot a career-best 62 on Friday to take the six-stroke lead, then had a 78 on Saturday. On Sunday, Ryu birdied the first four holes and six of the first eight. After a rain delay of a little over two hours, she parred the final two holes. Ko shot 68, missing an 8-foot birdie putt on 18 in regulation.

TENNIS

Defending champion Coco Gauff has lost in the U.S. Open's fourth round to Emma Navarro 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in an all-American matchup. Gauff had won 10 matches in a row at Flushing Meadows until Sunday. That included her run to her first Grand Slam title a year ago. But the 20-year-old from Florida was troubled by serving problems and double-faulted 19 times. She finished with 60 total unforced errors. The 13th-seeded Navarro also eliminated Gauff in the fourth round at Wimbledon in July. That earned Navarro her first appearance in a major quarterfinal. Her second will come on Tuesday at the U.S. Open against Paula Badosa.

Zheng Qinwen beat Donna Vekic in a rematch of their Olympic final, advancing to the U.S. Open quarterfinals with a 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-2 victory in the latest finish of a women’s match in tournament history. It was 2:15 a.m. Monday when the No. 7-seeded Zheng finished off the match that lasted 2 hours, 50 minutes, a far tougher and longer test than she got from Vekic last month in Paris. Zheng won China’s first singles gold in tennis with that 6-2, 6-3 victory that day. Zheng will play Aryna Sabalenka, the No. 2 seed who beat her last year in the quarters at Flushing Meadows on her way to the final, on Tuesday.

ESPN has gone off the air on a major carrier for the second straight year during the U.S. Open tennis tournament and in the midst of the first full weekend of college football. Disney Entertainment channels went dark on DirecTV Sunday night after the two were unable to reach a new carriage agreement. The move angered sports fans who posted on social media about the channels going dark, and the U.S. Tennis Association wasn’t pleased with another carriage dispute. ESPN was showing U.S. Open fourth-round action when it went off the air on DirecTV at 7:20 p.m. EDT.

MLB

Jordan Walker went 5 for 5, Lars Nootbaar hit a bases-clearing double in the seventh and added a two-run homer in the ninth, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Yankees 14-7 on Sunday. Walker hit a long two-run homer in the fifth and drove in three runs. Walker had the first five-hit game by a Cardinal since Matt Carpenter in 2018 after going 1 for 8 in his first two games following his recall from Triple-A Memphis. Nootbaar followed Walker’s fourth hit by lifting a fly ball to right field over Juan Soto to clear the bases and give the Cardinals a 10-7 lead.

Sean Manaea pitched two-hit ball over seven innings, Francisco Lindor belted his 29th home run and the New York Mets beat Chicago 2-0 to hand the White Sox their franchise-record 107th loss. Chicago broke the club mark for losses set by the 1970 team. The White Sox also completed the first 0-10 homestand in franchise history. Lindor gave New York a 1-0 lead when he connected leading off the fourth against Garrett Crochet. Starling Marte drove an RBI double off the center-field wall against Justin Anderson in the ninth, and the Mets squeezed out their fourth straight win and ninth in 13 games to finish a 7-3 trip.

Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene each hit a two-run homer, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1. The Tigers earned their second series win in the last 13 against Boston and won the season series for the first time since 2017. They trail the Red Sox by a half-game for fourth in the AL wild-card race. Brant Hurter pitched five innings of one-run ball for the win. Jason Foley, the fourth Tigers pitcher, got his 20th save with a perfect ninth.

Nick Castellanos hit a game-winning single in the 11th and Philadelphia’s bullpen pitched five scoreless innings in relief of Aaron Nola to lead the Phillies past the Atlanta Braves 3-2 in the final regular-season meeting between the top two teams in the NL East. Castellanos provided all the offense for the Phillies, helping them take three of four in the series to extend their division lead to seven games. He tied it in the sixth with a two-run double off Braves starter Spencer Schwellenbach, then ended the game with a two-out single off Grant Holmes. Carlos Estévez pitched the 10th and 11th and retired all six batters he faced, stranding the automatic runner afforded Atlanta in both innings. Nola allowed two runs and four hits in six innings.

Kyle Manzardo hit his first two major league homers, Alex Cobb did not allow a baserunner through the first six innings and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1. Manzardo, who was recalled from Triple-A Columbus before the game, homered in the fourth and sixth against Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller. José Ramírez and Andrés Giménez also went deep as Cleveland hit four solo homers and raised its AL-best home record to 43-25. Cobb had his bid for a perfect game broken up when Isaiah Kiner-Falefa led off the seventh with a sharp single off the pitcher's glove.

Xander Bogaerts hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, and the San Diego Padres beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 after squandering a three-run lead. Jackson Merrill had a two-run homer for the Padres, who are in a close race with Arizona for the first NL wild card. He has 79 RBIs, tying Benito Santiago’s team record for rookies set in 1987. Jake Cronenworth drew San Diego’s 10th walk leading off the ninth against Manuel Rodríguez and went to third on Manny Machado’s single. Bogaerts made it 4-3 on his drive to deep center. Tanner Scott worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the eighth before Robert Suarez did the same in the ninth to get his 21st save in 23 chances.

Zach Eflin struck out nine in seven sparkling innings and James McCann homered, helping the Baltimore Orioles beat the Colorado Rockies 6-1. Gunnar Henderson had two hits and two RBIs for Baltimore, which had dropped three of four. Anthony Santander also had two hits. The Orioles closed out a 3-3 trip and moved within a half-game of the AL East-leading New York Yankees, who lost 14-7 to St. Louis. Eflin allowed one run and four hits. He has won all five of his starts for Baltimore since he was acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay on July 26.

Yordan Alvarez homered twice and Jon Singleton added a two-run shot as the Houston Astros completed a four-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals with a 7-2 win. It’s Houston’s fifth straight win overall and comes after the Royals swept a three-game series against the AL West leaders at home in April. Kansas City, second in the AL Central behind Cleveland, lost its fifth straight game, its longest skid of the season.

Royce Lewis hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the eighth inning and the Minnesota Twins rallied to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 on Sunday. Bailey Ober started and pitched six solid innings, and Jhoan Duran earned his 20th save for Minnesota, which is 3 1/2 games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland. Ernie Clement homered for Toronto, which lost for the fourth time in six games.

Josh Jung hit a three-run homer off Mason Miller in the 10th inning as the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 6-4. The Rangers won in walk-off fashion for the second game in a row, and the fifth time in their six home wins since Aug. 5. Miller, the winning pitcher for the AL in the All-Star Game in Texas this summer, worked a scoreless ninth and got the first two outs in the 10th before Adolis García hit an RBI single and Wyatt Langford walked. Jung then drove a 101.7 mph fastball the opposite way and just inside the right-field pole.

Caden Dana became the youngest pitcher in Angels history to win his major league debut as Los Angeles rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Taylor Ward extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a leadoff homer and Anthony Rendon provided the go-ahead hit with a two-run single in the fifth inning. Dana allowed two runs and two hits in six innings. At 20 years, 259 days old, the right-hander was the youngest Angels pitcher since reliever Francisco Rodriguez in 2002 and youngest starter since Frank Tanana in 1973. Luke Raley homered for Seattle, which dropped to 5-4 since Dan Wilson replaced Scott Servais as manager on Aug. 22.

Santiago Espinal drove in Rece Hinds with an infield single in the 11th inning, and the Cincinnati Reds stopped Milwaukee’s five-game win streak with a 4-3 victory over the Brewers. Hinds began the inning on second as the designated runner. He advanced on Will Benson’s groundout, and Reds manager David Bell sent Espinal up to hit for Noelvi Marte. Espinal hit a grounder back up the middle that went off reliever Bryse Wilson, and Hinds scored without a throw. Cincinnati had lost eight of 10.

Dansby Swanson had four hits, Jordan Wicks pitched five solid innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 14-1 for their season-high sixth consecutive win. Isaac Paredes had three RBIs for the Cubs, who finished with 18 hits. Cody Bellinger, Nico Hoerner and Miguel Amaya each drove in two runs. Chicago closed out an 8-1 road trip that also included stops in Miami and Pittsburgh. The Cubs, who are looking to rally into an NL wild-card slot, improved to 20-8 since July 31. Pitching on his 25th birthday, Wicks permitted one run and four hits in his first big league appearance since June 14.

Kyle Stowers hit a three-run homer, and the Miami Marlins beat the San Francisco Giants 7-5 for their first series win in more than a month. Nick Fortes had three hits and scored two runs for Miami, which won for the third time in four games. San Francisco lost for the fourth time in five games, hurting its sagging chances in the race for the third NL wild card. Miami’s previous series win was at Milwaukee in late July. Giants ace Logan Webb permitted six runs and eight hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked none.

Randal Grichuk hit a three-run homer in Arizona’s eight-run second inning, Brandon Pfaadt struck out 10 and the Arizona Diamondbacks routed the Los Angeles Dodgers 14-3. The Dodgers won the series’ first two games by jumping on Arizona early. The Diamondbacks returned the favor in bashing fashion on Sunday, sending 11 hitters to the plate against Justin Wrobleski in the second inning. Eugenio Suárez homered and had two RBIs, and Geraldo Perdomo hit a two-run double in Arizona’s big inning. Pfaadt was solid after being staked to the big, early lead, helping Arizona move back within five games of the Dodgers in the NL West.

WNBA

Brionna Jones scored a season-high 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Seattle Storm 93-86. Marina Mabrey added 15 points and DiJonai Carrington scored 14 for Connecticut. Gabby Williams made 2 of 3 free throws to cut Seattle’s deficit to 89-86 with 23.1 seconds to play but the Storm didn’t score again. Jewell Loyd scored 27 points on 8-of-16 shooting to lead the Storm. Nneka Ogwumike finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Angel Reese became the WNBA’s single-season rebounding leader with eight games left in the Chicago Sky’s 79-74 loss to the Minnesota Lynx, who got 22 points from Courtney Williams. Reese finished with 17 points and 19 rebounds for her 24th double-double, a league rookie record. She has 418 rebounds for an average of 13.1 per game, with her total surpassing Sylvia Fowles’ record of 404 in 2018. The 6-foot-3 Reese also broke the record for offensive rebounds with 165, passing Yolanda Griffiths, who had 162 in 2001. Williams tied a season high in scoring for the Lynx, who are a league-best 8-1 since the Olympic break.

A’ja Wilson scored 41 points on 16-of-23 shooting and grabbed 17 rebounds, Jackie Young added 11 points and a career-best 14 assists, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 97-79. Wilson exceeded 40 points for the second time in three games. Kelsey Plum finished with 16 points and five assists and Tiffany Hayes scored 11 points for the Aces, who have won back-to-back games for the first time since winning four straight from July 7-14. Brittney Griner led Phoenix with 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting.

Caitlin Clark had 28 points and 12 assists and the Indiana Fever overcame a record-tying nine 3-pointers from Arike Ogunbowale in a 100-93 victory over the Dallas Wings. Kelsey Mitchell scored 36 points, including a 3-pointer that gave the Fever a four-point lead with 1:58 remaining. Both teams entered the game on three-game winning streaks. Ogunbowale finished nine of 16 from long range and scored 34 points. The All-Star Game MVP topped her previous career best of seven 3s.

Tina Charles had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Rhyne Howard scored 19 and the Atlanta Dream beat the Los Angeles Sparks 80-62 to pull into a tie for the final WNBA playoff spot. Charles shot 11 for 17 shots from the floor for Atlanta (11-21) on the way to her 13th double-double of the season. She made five 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds to help the Dream end a three-game skid. Allisha Gray had 12 points and Naz Hillmon pitched in with 10 points and nine rebounds for the Dream, who tied Chicago for the last playoff spot after the Sky lost 79-74 to the Minnesota Lynx earlier Sunday. Li Yueru had 14 points to lead Los Angeles (7-25). Rookie Rickea Jackson scored 13 on 5-for-16 shooting.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

St. Louis City rode goals by newcomers Cedric Teuchert and Marcel Hartel to a 2-1 victory over the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Galaxy. Teuchert staked St. Louis City (5-10-12) to a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute when he scored his second goal in his third career start and appearance in the league. The Galaxy (15-6-7) pulled even in the first minute of the second half when Gabriel Pec took a pass from Miguel Berry and scored with a left-footed shot from the center of the box. It was the 11th goal of the season for Pec and the first assist for Berry. St. Louis City regained the lead in the 68th minute on Hartel’s first goal in his second start and appearance in the league.

NFL

Officials say a juvenile suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in the chest during an attempted robbery in San Francisco. The 23-year-old Pearsall was released Sunday from San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center. Police say Pearsall was walking alone shortly after 3:30 p.m. when the suspect attempted to rob him and they both were shot during a struggle. Authorities have identified the suspect as a 17-year-old male resident of Tracy, California. The 49ers issued a statement saying Pearsall was hit by a bullet in the chest.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Woody Marks scored on a 13-yard run with 8 seconds left to give No. 23 Southern California a 27-20 win over No. 13 LSU on Sunday night. Miller Moss passed for 378 yards and a touchdown and his 20-yard completion to Kyron Hudson and a subsequent targeting penalty on LSU with 18 seconds to play set up the winning score. Moss outdueled LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier, who completed 29 of 38 passes for 304 yards with two touchdowns and an interception on the final drive. Moss was similarly efficient in going 27 of 36 in a battle of QBs who waited their turns after sitting behind the two most recent Heisman Trophy winners, LSU’s Jayden Daniels and USC’s Caleb Williams.

NASCAR

Chase Briscoe went three-wide to pass Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain for the lead, then outran two-time series champion Kyle Busch to win the Southern 500 and make the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Briscoe pulled away on a final restart with 17 laps in the regular-season finale at Darlington Raceway and held off Busch, who like Briscoe needed a victory to reach the postseason. Briscoe gave Stewart-Haas team a final chance to compete for a title. The program announced its closure this season.

