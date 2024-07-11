© 2024
Troopers arrest Albany drug dealer

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published July 11, 2024 at 1:23 PM EDT
A 26-year old man was arrested on drug charges Wednesday morning after a brief police chase in Albany.  

Tylan Houze of Albany faces felony and misdemeanor charges including Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle, and Obstruction of Governmental Administration. State Police spokesperson Aaron Hicks says the arrest stemmed from an investigation led by Troop K’s Violent Gang and Narcotics Team.

“A search warrant was executed in the city of Albany that was issued by Albany County Court," Hicks said. "The suspect, Mr Houze, attempted to flee. He crashed near Morton Avenue, and he was taken into custody. No one was injured.”

Houze was found to be in possession of approximately 96 grams of cocaine, 56 grams of crack-cocaine, 77 grams of fentanyl, and over $10,000 in U.S. Currency.

He was arraigned before the Albany City Criminal Court and sent to Albany County Jail without bail.

 
