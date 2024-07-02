WAMC Sports Report 7/2/24: U.S. eliminated from Copa America with 1-0 loss to Uruguay

COPA AMERICA

The United States was eliminated from the Copa America with a 1-0 loss to Uruguay on a questionable second-half goal by Mathías Olivera, a defeat that will increase pressure on the U.S. Soccer Federation to remove coach Gregg Berhalter before the 2026 World Cup. Uruguay scored when Nicolas De La Cruz swung a free kick in front of the U.S. goal. Matt Turner parried a header by Ronald Araújo, who outjumped defender Tim Ream, but the rebound went right to Mathias Olivera and he tapped the ball in with his left foot. Olivera appeared to be offside on the initial header.

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP

A game of epic personal drama and tears for Cristiano Ronaldo has ended with his Portugal making the European Championship quarterfinals, beating Slovenia on a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw. The game went to a penalty shootout because Ronaldo’s spot-kick in the 105th minute was saved by Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak. In the shootout Ronaldo converted his kick, Portugal’s first, and teammate Diogo Costa saved all three of Slovenia’s kicks, from Josip Ilicic, Jure Balkovec and Benjamin Verbič. Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva also scored for Portugal to seal the shootout 3-0 and advance at Euro 2024.

Kylian Mbappé and France have advanced to the European Championship quarterfinals after Randal Kolo Muani’s deflected shot secured a 1-0 win over Belgium. Kolo Muani sent in an effort in the 85th minute that looped up off Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen and over stranded goalkeeper Koen Casteels. France will play either Portugal or Slovenia in the quarterfinals on Friday. Mbappé was again wearing a mask to protect his broken nose. He had five shots but none were on target in a low-quality match where the teams canceled each other out.

South American soccer’s governing body maintains that the Hard Rock Stadium’s playing surface will be in great shape for the Copa America final on July 14 amid complaints during the group stage about grass at other fields used for the tournament. The grass surface at the stadium of the NFL’s Dolphins in Miami Gardens was removed Sunday for a July 6 concert featuring the Colombian artist Feid. Installation of a new grass surface will begin on July 8 and is expected to be completed four days before the final of South America’s championship.

TENNIS

To Wimbledon where Naomi Osaka, has played a match at Wimbledon for the first time in five years and played at the tournament for the first time in six. The former No. 1-ranked player, has won four Grand Slam titles elsewhere but has never been a big fan of grass-court tennis. Osaka moved into the second round at the All England Club by pulling out a 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 victory over Diane Parry. Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu also won. And so did defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, who said he felt nerves before facing a qualifier at Centre Court. One of the tournament favorites, Aryna Sabalenka, pulled out with a shoulder injury.

NBA

Klay Thompson is moving on from the Golden State Warriors, with the four-time league champion agreeing to join the Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks and change franchises for the first time in his 13-year NBA career, according to two people with knowledge of the decision. ESPN and The Athletic first reported the multiteam deal, which as currently constructed will be executed as the sign-and-trade of a three-year, $50 million contract involving the Warriors, Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets, according to people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement has not been publicly announced. Thompson is sixth on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers made list with 2,481.

Jayson Tatum has agreed to a five-year, $314 million contract extension to remain with the Boston Celtics, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The new pact will begin with the 2025-26 season and keep the five-time All-Star in Boston through 2029-30 season, according to the person who spoke on the condition of anonymity because it has not been announced. When completed Tatum’s new, “supermax” contract will become the largest in NBA history, supplanting the one signed last offseason by teammate Jaylen Brown, when he inked a five-year deal that will pay him up to $304 million.

The ownership group that controls the NBA champion Boston Celtics says it intends to sell all its shares of the team. In a statement, Boston Basketball Partners LLC said it intends to sell the majority of its shares in 2024 or early 2025. The balance of its shares would then close in 2028. The Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals last month to capture the franchise’s 18th championship last month. Wyc Grousbeck, whose family leads the ownership group, is expected to remain the team’s NBA governor until the sale is complete. One of the NBA’s original and storied brands, the Celtics were valued at $4.7 billion last year by Forbes. That placed it fourth highest in the league, behind Golden State, New York and Los Angeles.

MLB

J.D. Martinez and Jose Iglesias homered in a six-run 10th inning, and the New York Mets held off the Washington Nationals 9-7 to spoil the major league debut of prized outfield prospect James Wood. Francisco Alvarez had three RBIs and two extra-base hits for the Mets, who stopped a two-game skid and moved back to .500 with their 17th victory in 23 games. Washington scored four times in the bottom of the 10th before Reed Garrett struck out Luis García Jr. with two on for his fourth save.

Hunter Brown pitched six shutout innings, Jeremy Peña and Yordan Alvarez hit home runs and the Houston Astros beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 for their 10th win in 11 games. After going 4-0 with a 1.16 ERA in five June starts, Brown opened July with another solid outing. The right-hander allowed two hits, both singles. He walked three and struck out five. Decked out in special red jerseys and caps, the Blue Jays lost on the Canada Day holiday for a second year in a row.

Jake Cave came through with a bases-loaded single over a five-man infield in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Colorado Rockies an 8-7 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers. Brenton Doyle homered twice and Charlie Blackmon went deep on his birthday for the third time in his career to help the Rockies outlast the Brewers. William Contreras homered among his three hits for Milwaukee, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. Willy Adames had three hits, including an RBI single to ignite a three-run eighth that put the Brewers back in front 7-6. Doyle's second homer of the night tied it in the eighth. Tyler Kinley picked up the win with a scoreless 10th, getting out of a jam by striking out Garrett Mitchell.

WNBA

Brionna Jones had 18 points, Tyasha Harris scored all 12 of her points in the third quarter and the Connecticut Sun beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 83-72. Harris scored Connecticut’s opening 10 points of the second half to help build a 52-41 lead. Phoenix center Brittney Griner made her second 3-pointer of the season and Natasha Cloud completed a three-point play with 6:07 remaining to cap a 12-3 run and get within 70-66. But the Mercury didn’t make another field goal the rest of the way. The Sun maintained their lead at the free-throw line, making their first 21 before a miss with 57 seconds left. Carrington finished 8 of 8 at the stripe, while Jones made all six of her attempts.

Jewell Loyd scored 26 points, Nneka Ogwumike added 14 and the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings for the second time in three days with a 95-71 victory. Loyd narrowly missed her third-straight game with 30-plus points after scoring 30 in a 97-76 victory over the Wings on Saturday. Seattle took control in the first half, leading 45-37 at halftime behind 13 points from Loyd. Loyd made a 3-pointer with 5:02 left in the third to cap a 15-2 run for a 60-39 lead. Ogwumike added a 3-pointer on the Storm’s next possession for a 22-point lead. Dallas was just 1 of 6 from 3-point range at that point. Loyd sat out the fourth quarter after Seattle scored 34 in the third to take a 79-50 lead.

NHL

The Nashville Predators made a big splash on the opening day of NHL free agency by signing Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei. Marchessault, the 2023 playoff MVP got a five-year deal worth $27.5 million. Stamkos leaves Tampa Bay after 16 seasons that included winning the Stanley Cup twice and making two other trips to the final. He signed for $32 million over four years. Jake Guentzel signed with the Lightning as part of them replacing Stamkos. Teams combined to commit a record $1.12 billion in salaries.

OLYMPICS

Simone Biles is heading back to the Olympics with a few of her friends. Biles and 2020 Olympians Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles are also part of the U.S. team that is heavily favored to win gold at the Paris Games. They are joined by 16-year-old newcomer Hezly Rivera, who performed well under pressure during the U.S. trials. Biles and company will spend the next several weeks ramping up for the Olympics, which begin with opening ceremonies on July 26.

NFL

Former NFL coach Jon Gruden has lost a bid for three Nevada Supreme Court justices to reconsider whether a lawsuit he filed against the NFL after he resigned from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 should be heard in courts or in private arbitration. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Gruden will seek a hearing before the full state high court. Monday's decision was by three justices who previously heard the case. Attorneys for Gruden, the league and an NFL spokesman didn't respond to messages. Gruden sought a rehearing after justices split 2-1 in a May ruling that said the league can move the civil case into arbitration that might be overseen by a defendant, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

