Federal agency investigating fatal plane crash in Colonie

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published June 18, 2024 at 4:37 PM EDT
Colonie Town Supervisor was joined by local and federal officials on June 18, 2024 for a briefing on a fatal plane crash near the town library.

The National Transportation Safety Board provided preliminary updates on Monday’s fatal plane crash in Colonie Tuesday. The crash happened in a wooded area near Maxwell Road, killing the unidentified female pilot.

Officials say the plane was destroyed in a post-crash explosion and fire. The plane had been doing surveying in North Carolina and was heading to Canada when it took off from nearby Albany International Airport around 8:15 a.m. Officials say the plane experienced difficultly gaining altitude and the pilot attempted to regain control before crashing.

Lynn Spencer, an Air Safety Inspector with the NTSB, says the aircraft, a Piper Navajo, is being recovered and will be sent to Massachusetts to be examined. 

“This plane did not have a flight data recorder or a cockpit voice recorder,” Spencer said during a press conference at the William K. Sanford Library, near the crash site. “It is not required to. However, we have, hopefully some non-volatile memory, some systems onboard the airplane that do retain data. So those will go to our recorders laboratory in Washington and hopefully we will be able to get a lot of that data that is on these recorders. Sometimes that can show us everything from the airplane’s attitude to the entire engine’s performance and fuel performance.” 

A preliminary report is expected in two to three weeks. Colonie officials say traffic in the area near the town library should return to normal on Wednesday.
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff after interning during her final semester at the University at Albany. A Troy native, she looks forward to covering what matters most to those in her community. Aside from working, Samantha enjoys spending time with her friends, family, and cat. She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
