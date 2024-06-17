WAMC Sports Report 6/17/24: DeChambeau wins another U.S. Open with clutch finish to deny McIlroy

GOLF

Bryson DeChambeau is the U.S. Open champion for the second time. It was another thriller at Pinehurst No. 2 that came down to the last hole. He was tied with Rory McIlroy, who was in the group in front. McIlroy missed a 4-foot par putt to fall one shot behind. DeChambeau blasted out of a bunker from 55 yards away to 4 feet and made the par putt for a 71. It wasn't quite the famous putt of Payne Stewart in 1999 when he made par from 15 feet. But DeChambeau celebrated the second major for a LIV Golf player.

Rory McIlroy missed two short putts over the final three holes during the final round of the U.S. Open, allowing Bryson DeChambeau to beat him by a shot at Pinehurst No. 2. McIlroy had a two-shot lead with five holes to go before he missed a 30-inch putt on the 16th hole. He missed another from just inside 4 feet at the 18th, then watched on TV as DeChambeau got up and down from a bunker on the finishing hole to beat him by a shot. It extended McIlroy's decade-long drought in majors, and may have been the most disappointing one yet.

Lilia Vu won the Meijer LPGA Classic in a playoff Sunday in her return from a back injury, spoiling Lexi Thompson’s bid for her first victory in five years. Playing for the first time since the Ford Championship in late March in Arizona, Vu beat Thompson and third-round leader Grace Kim with a 5-foot birdie putt on the third extra hole — the par-5 fourth at tree-lined Blythefield. Thompson, the 2015 winner, has said this will be her last year playing a full schedule. Vu birdied the par-5 18th in regulation for a 7-under 65, then twice more to match Thompson and Kim — who entered the day five strokes ahead of Thompson and eight clear of Vu — on the first two playoff holes.

NBA

The Boston Celtics’ catastrophic performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals gave them a chance to clinch their unprecedented 18th championship under the banners already hanging in the TD Garden rafters. And coach Joe Mazzulla reminded them that they would still have two more chances after that. The Dallas Mavericks avoided elimination with a 122-84 victory on Friday night — the third-biggest blowout in Finals history. That sent the series back to Boston, where the Celtics will again try to win their first title since 2008 tonight at 8:30. In a city that’s collected 12 championships already this century, that’s what passes for a drought.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum spent part of his Father’s Day thinking about how his son made him a better person — and probably a better basketball player, too. Tatum was a teenager still in college with hopes of basketball stardom when he learned that he would be a father. He said at practice the day before Game 5 of the NBA Finals that he was “a little selfish” when he found out. But Tatum says he soon realized "there’s nothing better than being a dad.” The Celtics lead the Dallas Mavericks 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. They have a chance to clinch an unprecedented 18th championship banner on Monday night.

NHL

The Florida Panthers return home for another chance to win the Stanley Cup licking their wounds from an 8-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers that prevented the final from being a sweep. They are still up 3-1 and have the opportunity to close out the series in front of their fans in Game 5 on Tuesday night. And coach Paul Maurice and the players think they understand what went wrong to cause Game 4 to get away from them. Isolating and fixing how they defend some of the Oilers' best and quickest players could be key to clinching the first championship in franchise history.

MLB

Boston’s Zack Kelly escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the seventh before Connor Wong had a two-run triple in the bottom of the inning, lifting the Red Sox to a 9-3 victory over the MLB-best New York Yankees on Sunday night. The Red Sox had a club-record nine stolen bases, with David Hamilton getting four, to take two of three games from the Yankees. Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 26th homer, a solo shot, and Jose Trevino added a solo drive for the Yankees.

Two weeks after a low point in what seemed like a lost season, the Mets headed to Texas bunched among nine teams chasing the NL’s final two wild cards, all within two games of each other. New York's 11-6 win over San Diego gave the Mets a five-game winning streak, one shy of their season high. They have won 11 of 15 since getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers and are 33-37, 1 1/2 games back of a playoff position.

Gunnar Henderson hit his eighth leadoff homer of the season, and three more Orioles also went deep off Zack Wheeler to help Baltimore beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-3. The pitching matchup between Wheeler and Corbin Burnes didn’t live up to expectations, but it was still an eventful series finale before a third straight sellout crowd at Camden Yards. Phillies manager Rob Thomson was ejected in the top of the sixth, and soon after that, play paused for a few seconds on multiple occasions because of loud plane flyovers related to Baltimore’s Fleet Week celebration.

Jared Triolo had two hits and two RBIs, Jason Delay had a three-run double, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 8-2. Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds singled in the seventh to extend his hitting streak to 14 games, the longest active streak in the majors. Four Pittsburgh pitchers combined to hold Colorado a pair of runs. Carmen Mlodzinski got the victory with two innings of shutout relief of Josh Fleming. Andrew McCutchen had a single for the Pirates but his streak of consecutive games with a home run at Coors Field was snapped at five.

Jose Siri hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the ninth inning off Braves closer Raisel Iglesias, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Atlanta 8-6 to avoid a three-game sweep. Ben Rortvedt hit the first grand slam of his career in the fourth and Brandon Lowe was 2-for-3 with a homer for the Rays, who entered having lost seven of nine. Austin Riley hit a two-run homer in the eighth for Atlanta against Jason Adam to tie the game at 6-all, his third straight game with a home run. Siri hot a low changeup by Iglesias 416 feet to the stands in left-center.

Shohei Ohtani had his second two-homer game this season, Tyler Glasnow pitched seven innings of three-hit ball and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Kansas City Royals 3-0 Sunday as Mookie Betts left in the seventh inning after a pitch broke a bone in his left hand. Freddie Freeman also went deep for the Dodgers, who took two of three from the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr., who leads the majors with a .327 batting average, had one of Kansas City’s three hits. The shortstop has hit safely in 26 of 28 games since May 17.

Jorge Soler hit a three-run homer in San Francisco’s nine-run fourth inning and the Giants beat the Los Angeles Angels 13-6 to avoid a three-game sweep. The Giants’ struggling bats woke up in big fashion in the fourth inning to turn a 2-0 deficit into a big lead in a bullpen game for both teams. That gave 29-year-old Spencer Bivens the victory in his long-awaited debut in the majors. Nolan Schanuel hit a solo homer for the Angels.

Christian Walker drove in three runs with a home run and a double and the Arizona Diamondbacks routed the Chicago White Sox 12-5 Sunday. Walker hit a solo homer in the first inning, singled in the third and drove in two more with a bases-loaded double in the six-run fourth inning as Arizona won two of three in the series. With a chance at a cycle, Walker struck out and hit into a double play in his final two at-bats. Arizona starter Jordan Montgomery (5-4) pitched five innings, giving up four hits and one unearned run. The White Sox fell to 19-54 and 7-31 on the road, both worst in the major leagues.

Ronel Blanco had the second hitless outing of his brief major league career but was pulled after seven innings as the Houston Astros beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1. Blanco, who threw the only no-hitter in the majors this season on April 1 against Toronto, was just as good this time in the 20th start and 37th appearance of his career. He threw 94 pitches with 65 strikes and tied a season best with eight strikeouts. He walked three. Ryan Pressly replaced Blanco to start the eighth and gave up the Tigers’ first hit, a two-out single by Wenceel Pérez. Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer for Houston.

Daulton Varsho hit his third career grand slam, Ernie Clement added a two-run home run and the Toronto Blue Jays held on to beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-6. José Berríos pitched six innings to end a four-start winless streak as the Blue Jays took two of three from the AL Central leaders. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached base four times and scored a run to help Toronto win for the seventh time in 11. Berríos allowed four runs and matched a season-worst by giving up eight hits but won for the first time since May 20.

Jose Miranda hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning and the Minnesota Twins beat the Oakland Athletics 8-7 to take both games of a split doubleheader and finish a sweep of the four-game series. Willi Castro had three hits and Carlos Correa and Austin Martin each had two for the Twins. Minnesota has won five straight and seven of eight. JJ Bleday had a career-high four hits and Tyler Soderstrom added three hits including a home run, but Oakland lost for the ninth straight time.

Logan Gilbert struck out nine and gave up two hits over eight innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 5-0 to sweep the series. Rookie Tyler Locklear hit a solo home run to help back Gilbert and help Seattle improve to 12 games over .500. The Mariners have won seven of eight games and nine straight home series. Locklear’s seventh-inning shot to left was his second since joining the team as a replacement for regular first baseman Ty France.

Miles Mikolas pitched four-hit ball into the seventh inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs 2-1. Mikolas allowed one run, struck out five and walked none. The right-hander, who tossed seven scoreless innings on Tuesday night against Pittsburgh, is 3-1 with a 2.76 ERA in his last seven starts. Pedro Pagés hit a two-run homer for St. Louis, which improved to 4-1 against Chicago this season by taking two of three this weekend. Taillon pitched six effective innings, but the Cubs’ lineup struggled again. They managed just six runs and 17 hits in the series.

Jacob Young hit his first major league homer, Lane Thomas went deep for the third day in a row, and the Washington Nationals defeated the Miami Marlins 3-1 to complete a three-game sweep. Washington has won eight of nine and improved to 7-0 against Miami. It was the Nationals’ second sweep of the season. The other was April 26-29 at Miami. The Marlins have lost five in a row and 11 of 13. An NL-worst 23-48, Miami was swept for the sixth time and is 25 games under .500 for the first time this season. The Marlins are 3-23 against left-handed starters, including losses in all three games of this series.

Willy Adames hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning and Milwaukee threw out the tying run at the plate to end the game and beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 on Sunday. Brewers center fielder Blake Perkins threw out Stuart Fairchild at the home when he was trying to score from second on Santiago Espinal’s bloop hit. Catcher William Contreras remained down for several seconds after applying the tag, but he got up and appeared fine while participating in the Brewers’ postgame celebration. Cincinnati's Elly De La Cruz homered, tripled and scored three runs. One of those runs came when he raced all the way home from second on Colin Rea’s errant pickoff attempt in the third inning.

Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts broke his left hand when he was hit by a pitch during the seventh inning of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. The former MVP and seven-time All-Star was drilled in the hand by a 97.9 mph fastball from Dan Altavilla and fell to the ground, writhing in extreme pain. Manager Dave Roberts didn’t know how much time Betts would miss but said the injury would not require surgery. Betts made an appearance in the clubhouse after the Dodgers’ 3-0 victory with his left hand wrapped. He will see Dr. Steven Shin, a hand specialist, today.

WNBA

Caitlin Clark overcame another physical challenge from the Chicago Sky by scoring 23 points and leading the Indiana Fever to a 91-83 victory. Aliyah Boston had her third straight double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds as the Fever won back-to-back games for the first time this season. Marina Mabrey scored 22 points to lead the Sky and Chennedy Carter had 18 points two weeks after being criticized for a hard shoulder check that knocked Clark to the floor. On Sunday, Indiana took the lead on Clark's first 3-pointer of the game midway through the third quarter and never trailed again.

Ezi Magbegor scored 13 of her 21 points in the first quarter, Skylar Diggins-Smith added 17 points and the Seattle Storm won their fifth straight game with an 80-62 victory over the Phoenix Mercury. Seattle announced a contract extension for Magbegor that will keep her with the team through the 2025 season earlier in the day. Then the forward from Australia sparked the Storm to a fast start. The 13 points in the first quarter were the most Magbegor has scored in any quarter of her career, as she hit her first six shots before a miss. Kahleah Copper led Phoenix with 19 points, but the Mercury lost for the fifth time in six games.

Allisha Gray scored 25 points, Tina Charles added a double-double and the Atlanta Dream pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Los Angeles Sparks 87-74. Gray made 9 of 14 shots from the floor, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, for the Dream (6-6). She added three steals to help Atlanta snap a two-game skid. Charles finished with 20 points — also on 9-for-14 shooting — and 11 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season. Rickea Jackson and rookie Cameron Brink led the Sparks (4-10) with 16 points apiece. Brink, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft out of Stanford, added seven rebounds.

NASCAR

Ryan Blaney dominated the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway on Sunday night for his first victory of the season and a spot in the playoffs. Blaney led four times for a career-high 201 laps, finishing 0.716 seconds ahead of William Byron for his 11th Cup victory. The defending series champion came into the race 12th in the standings. Blaney regained the lead on Lap 263 after taking just two tires on a caution-flag pit stop. He led the rest of the way, getting through lapped traffic as Byron tried to close. Blaney, whose mother, Lisa, is from Chariton, Iowa, won in front of a sellout crowd of an estimated 40,000 fans that included 80 of his friends and family.

SOCCER

Jude Bellingham scored to give England a winning start at Euro 2024 by beating Serbia 1-0. Real Madrid star Bellingham put the Three Lions in front with a stooping header in the 13th minute after Bukayo Saka’s cross. Victory sent England to the top of Group C after Denmark drew 1-1 with Slovenia. Gareth Southgate’s team was a beaten finalist in the last Euros, losing on penalties to Italy in the final three years ago. England is one of the favorites this time around. The buildup to the game had been overshadowed by concerns about violence between rival supporters. And some of those fears were realized when police rushed to separate brawling fans in Gelsenkirchen earlier in the day.

