Pilot killed in plane crash in Colonie

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alexander Babbie
Published June 17, 2024 at 11:35 AM EDT
The scene of a fatal plane crash in Colonie on June 17, 2024, as seen from the parking lot of the William K Sanford Library facing Maxwell Road.
Alexander Babbie
The scene of a plane crash near Maxwell Road in Colonie on June 17th, 2024.
The pilot of a small plane is dead after a crash in Colonie Monday. Speaking near the scene on Maxwell Road, Albany International Airport Communications Director Steve Smith says the private Piper Navajo arrived at the nearby airport Sunday afternoon before departing around 8:15 a.m. Monday en route to Montreal.

“There was one pilot on board, a female pilot, and our thoughts are with her, her family in the aviation community at this time,” Smith said. “From the airport's perspective, the FAA [Federal Aviation Administration], the NTSB [National Transportation Safety Board] has been notified and we’re going to be continuing to work with our partners as the investigation is ongoing.”

The pilot’s name has not been released. Authorities did not identify the cause of the crash.

Airport operations were not affected. A Latham resident who was walking her dog was struck by debris and treated on-scene by EMS.

As a result of the crash, Maxwell Road was closed.

Colonie Police Department Deputy Chief Robert Winn says there’s no timeline for reopening the road.

“I would plan for it to be at least for the remainder of today, and then after we get into it with the NTSB and the FAA, we'll know more,” said Winn.
Alexander Babbie
A 2022 Siena College graduate, Alexander began his journalism career as a sports writer for Siena College's student paper The Promethean, and as a host for Siena's school radio station, WVCR-FM "The Saint." A Cubs fan, Alexander hosts the morning Sports Report in addition to producing Morning Edition. You can hear the sports reports over-the-air at 6:19 and 7:19 AM, and online on WAMC.org. He also speaks Spanish as a second language. To reach him, email ababbie@wamc.org, or call (518)-465-5233 x 190. You can also find him on Twitter/X: @ABabbieWAMC.
