© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Agawam residents vote in favor of funding for new high school in special election

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published June 12, 2024 at 6:25 PM EDT
An early rendering of a potential new Agawam High School building. The design phase for the project was expected to begin in June 2024.
Town of Agawam
/
AHS Project Website
An early rendering of a potential new Agawam High School building. The design phase for the project was expected to begin in June 2024.

Voters in Agawam, Massachusetts approved a plan Tuesday to pay for a new high school totaling at least $230 million.

71 percent of voters chose “Yes” on the ballot question, according to the Town Clerk’s office.

The debt exclusion override question helps pave the way for a new school to replace the one on Cooper Street, which dates back to 1955.

Mayor Christopher Johnson said in a series of videos explaining the project before the vote, that it was either build a new school with almost $100 million in state aid or make extensive repairs and renovations to the current school totaling $73 million, without aid.

“The last new school that Agawam cut the ribbon on - Richard Nixon was the president,” the mayor said. “It was 1973 - 51 years ago, when the Agawam Junior High School opened - that's the last new school Agawam has built.”

A project website indicated construction on the new school could start in early 2025, and wrap up in the fall of 2028.
Tags
News Agawam
James Paleologopoulos
See stories by James Paleologopoulos