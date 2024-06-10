WAMC Sports Report 6/10/24: Celtics beat Mavericks 105-98, take 2-0 lead in NBA Finals

NBA

Jrue Holiday had 26 points and 11 rebounds, and Jayson Tatum made up for a rough shooting night with 12 assists and nine rebounds as the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-98 on Sunday night to take a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals. Luka Doncic, who was listed as questionable to play less than two hours before the opening tipoff, scored 32 points with 11 rebounds and 11 assists — the first NBA Finals triple-double in Mavericks franchise history. But he missed a one-footed, running floater from 3-point range with 28 seconds left, ending Dallas’ last chance at a comeback. Game 3 is 8:30 Wednesday night in Dallas.

Luka Doncic is piling up injuries and points in these NBA Finals. But for the second straight game, he didn’t get enough support from his Mavericks teammates. This time on a night when the Boston Celtics did everything possible to give Dallas a chance to steal a game on the road. Doncic connected on 12 of 21 shots and finished with 32 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds, marking his 10th career playoff triple-double and the first Finals triple-double in Mavericks' history. But his teammates went a combined 26 of 59 from the field on a night in which Boston went just 10 of 30 from the 3-point line during Boston’s 105-98 Game 2 win.

NHL

The Edmonton Oilers are in Florida to take on the Panthers tonight at 8 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Florida leads the series 1-0.

WNBA

Jonquel Jones scored 29 points and the New York Liberty beat the winless Washington Mystics 93-88 on Sunday to clinch homecourt in the Commissioner’s Cup championship game. The Liberty, who won the Commissioner’s Cup last season, will host the Commissioner’s Cup title game on June 25. New York, which has won seven straight games, will play the top team in the Western Conference cup standings. Washington has dropped 12 straight. They are still behind Atlanta’s record 17-game losing streak to begin the 2008 season. Jade Melbourne scored a career-high 21 points to lead Washington.

Kahleah Copper scored eight of her 29 points in the second overtime, Brittney Griner finished with 24 points and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Dallas Wings 97-90. Diana Taurasi added 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas with 25 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and four steals. Teaira McCowan scored 20 points and grabbed nine boards.

Kayla McBride hit seven 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 32 points, Napheesa Collier scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat Seattle 83-64 and snapped the Storm’s six-game win streak. Minnesota, which beat the Storm in back-to-back games to open the season, has won four of its last five games. McBride — who set a franchise record by hitting eight 3-pointers in Friday's loss to the Mercury — made 9 of 13 from the field, 7 of 10 from 3-point range and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. Jewell Loyd led Seattle with 25 points but shot just 9 of 27, 1 of 9 from behind the arc.

Dearica Hamby finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, Aari McDonald scored 16 off the bench and the Los Angeles Sparks beat two-time defending-champion Las Vegas 96-92 after the Aces scored the first 14 points of the game. Hamby sank 6 of 10 shots with a 3-pointer and 5 of 6 free throws for the Sparks, who won back-to-back games for the first time this season. A’ja Wilson had 31 points to lead the Aces, who have lost three of their last four games. Wilson has now scored at least 20 points in 14 straight games, breaking a league record set by Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury.

Caitlin Clark hopes to play for the U.S. Olympic team one day. It just won’t be in Paris next month. The Indiana Fever rookie has confirmed that she isn’t on the roster for this year’s Olympics. She wasn’t included on the U.S. team that was provided to The Associated Press on Saturday by a person familiar with the team. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no official announcement had been made. The roster includes A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi, who is going for a record sixth Olympic gold medal.

MLB

Trent Grisham hit a go-ahead, three-run homer, Aaron Judge and Oswaldo Cabrera also went deep and the New York Yankees rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers to prevent a three-game sweep in a series billed as a possible World Series preview. Teoscar Hernández’s sixth-inning homer gave the Dodgers a 3-2 lead against Luis Gil. Starting because Juan Soto missed his third straight game due to forearm soreness, Grisham drove a fastball from Tyler Glasnow about a dozen rows into the right-field seats for a 5-3 lead in the bottom half.

Catcher Luis Torrens turned Nick Castellanos’ bases-loaded slow roller in front of the plate into a game-ending double play, and the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 for a split of their two-game London Series. New York rallied from a 4-3 ninth-inning deficit against José Alvarado. Mark Vientos hit an RBI single, Pete Alonso forced in a run when he was hit on the thigh by a cutter and catcher J.T. Realmuto allowed a run-scoring passed ball. Alec Bohm forced in a run with a walk from Drew Smith in the bottom half.

David Hamilton homered and doubled, shaking off an early error at shortstop to help the Boston Red Sox rally past the Chicago White Sox 6-4 in 10 innings. Jarren Duran reached on an error by reliever Michael Soroka in the 10th, sending automatic runner Ceddanne Rafaela from second base to third. He scored on Jamie Westbrook’s sacrifice fly, and Rob Refsnyder singled home another run as Boston returned to .500 at 33-33. Kenley Jansen struck out five in two innings for the win. Cam Booser fanned two in a perfect 10th for his first career save. Paul DeJong hit a three-run homer and doubled for the White Sox, who had won two straight after a franchise-record 14-game losing streak.

Marcus Semien launched a two-run homer after getting hit in the helmet by a pitch, Adolis García stole home and the Texas Rangers avoided being swept by manager Bruce Bochy’s former team with a 7-2 win over the San Francisco Giants. The first pitch thrown by Giants starter Keaton Winn was a fastball that knocked Semien’s helmet off his head. Semien was OK and eventually scored, and went deep when he came to bat again in the second inning to put Texas up 5-0. Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi went seven innings for the first time since April 3. Mike Yastrzemski homered for the Giants.

Jake Rogers hit a three-run homer to cap an eight-run fifth inning, Tarik Skubal earned his eighth win of the season and the Detroit Tigers rolled to a 10-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. The eight-run inning was a season high for the Tigers, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Gio Urshela and Zach McKinstry each contributed a two-run single. Riley Greene finished with two doubles and an RBI. Skubal allowed one run and five hits while striking out 10 in 6 2/3 innings. The strikeout total was his second-highest this season. He fanned 12 against the New York Yankees on May 5. Milwaukee starter Bryse Wilson was charged with seven runs in 4 1/3 innings. The NL Central leaders hadn’t allowed double-digit runs since April 28.

Tyler Freeman hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Miami Marlins 6-3 on Sunday. Gabriel Arias also went deep and José Ramirez doubled and drove in his major league-leading 62nd run for the AL Central-leading Guardians, who improved to 42-22 and took the series. After Brayan Rocchio and Steven Kwan singled with one out, Freeman connected off reliever A.J. Puk. Nick Sandlin pitched the sixth for the win. The Marlins have lost six of seven and dropped to an NL worst 22-43.

Manuel Margot hit an RBI triple to start a seven-run outburst in the 10th inning, and the Minnesota Twins ended a five-game losing streak with an 11-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Margot led off the 10th with a triple to center field off a cutter from Ben Heller, scoring automatic runner Kyle Farmer. Willi Castro was hit by a pitch for a second time in the game, bringing in another run with the bases loaded and no outs. Carlos Santana tacked on two more with a double to right ahead of a two-run single from Carlos Correa and another single from Max Kepler that made it 11-4. Heller, who plunked three batters, has an ERA of 49.50. Jhoan Durán worked a perfect ninth inning for the win.

Grayson Rodriguez took a perfect game into the sixth inning, Adley Rutschman hit a grand slam and drove in six runs, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-2. Anthony Santander also homered for the Orioles, who lead the majors with 102. Baltimore has taken the first three-games of the four-game set, and have won 13 of 17 overall. Tampa Bay has dropped 12 of 16 at home. Rodriguez retired 15 in a row before walking Taylor Walls to begin the sixth. Yandy Díaz singled for the Rays’ first hit with two outs. Rutschman made it 9-2 on his eighth-inning bases-loaded drive.

Julio Rodríguez hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning, Cal Raleigh added a two-run single and the Seattle Mariners held off the Kansas City Royals 6-5 to avoid getting swept for the first time this season. J.P. Crawford hit his second consecutive leadoff homer and George Kirby pitched seven splendid innings for the AL West leaders, who lost the first two games of the weekend series. Seattle squandered a two-run lead in the ninth but recovered to halt Kansas City’s three-game winning streak. MJ Melendez hit a two-run homer off Mariners reliever Mike Baumann with two outs in the ninth to tie it 3-all. Hunter Renfroe launched a two-run homer in the 10th for Kansas City, but it wasn’t enough.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a bases-loaded double in the 10th inning and finished with a career-high five RBIs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 6-4. Kiner-Falefa hit a 2-1 pitch into the gap in left-center with one out in the 10th, scoring Bo Bichette, Daulton Varsho and Ernie Clement to give Toronto a 6-3 lead. Kiner-Falefa also had a two-run single as Toronto took the rubber match of the three-game series and won for the fourth time in five games. Brent Rooker homered for Oakland, which scored more than three runs for the first time in seven games. Yimi García (3-0) pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his second win of the week.

Logan O’Hoppe hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth to complete a four-hit game, and the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 9-7 victory over the Houston Astros despite Jose Altuve tying a career high with four hits. After Kevin Pillar got aboard with a one-out single to left, O’Hoppe hit a slider from Josh Hader (3-4) deep to left field. Trey Cabbage tried to make a play on it near the short wall, but appeared to drop it as he went halfway over the wall. Mickey Moniak and Michael Stefanic also drove in two runs apiece as the Angels avoided a series sweep.

Keibert Ruiz homered as part of a seven-run fourth inning and the Washington Nationals defeated the Atlanta Braves 8-5 on Sunday, spoiling the major league debut of pitcher Hurston Waldrep. CJ Abrams drove in three runs for Washington, which won three of four from Atlanta and improved to 6-2 this season against the Braves. Atlanta has dropped four of five and at 35-28 is nine games behind Philadelphia in the NL East. It is the first time the Braves have as little as seven games over .500 since being 12-5 on April 17.

Ian Happ drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double in the first inning and Shota Imanaga had another strong start as the Chicago Cubs ended the Cincinnati Reds’ seven-game winning streak with a 4-2 victory on Sunday. Luke Maile homered for Cincinnati. Imanaga allowed two runs in 6 2/3 with a walk and seven strikeouts. Frankie Montas lasted just 1 1/3 innings to take the loss. Hector Neris recorded his ninth save.

Alec Burleson homered, Masyn Winn drove in two runs and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 5-1 on Sunday for a split in the teams’ four-game series. Rookie catcher Pedro Pagés knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly, singled and scored twice for the Cardinals, who won for just the third time in 10 games. The Rockies lost for the ninth time in 11 games. Andre Pallante picked up the win, and Ty Blach took the loss.

Jake McCarthy’s two-run homer capped a six-run second inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 9-3 to split their four-game series. McCarthy and Kevin Newman each had three of Arizona's 15 hits as the Diamondbacks rebounded after losing 10-3 and 13-1 on consecutive nights. The reigning NL champions, who won the series opener 4-3 on Thursday night, have won six of nine, while the Padres have lost six of eight. Left-hander Tommy Henry got the win in relief of opener Scott McGough.

GOLF

Scottie Scheffler is a winner again, and he never had to grind so hard. Scheffler held off Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin at the Memorial with his highest Sunday score in nearly two years. He shot (shooting) a 74 and it was enough for a one-shot victory over (Colin) Morikawa. Muirfield Village was so tough that only six players broke par and the average score was 75. Scheffler ended it by getting up-and-down from behind the 18th green and making a 5-footer for par. He shook hands with tournament host Jack Nicklaus and then cradled month-old son Bennett.

Linnea Strom shot a tournament-record 11-under 60 on Sunday to overcome a seven-stroke deficit and win the ShopRite LPGA Classic by a shot for her first LPGA Tour title. After making the cut on the number Saturday, Strom teed off at 8:20 a.m. — three hours, 40 minutes before the final group — on the Bay Course at Seaview Resort. Strom had an eagle and nine birdies to get to 14-under 199, finishing about 15 minutes before the final group teed off. The Swede had the lowest final-round score by a winner in LPGA Tour history and matched the second-lowest score overall. Annika Sorenstam set the record with a 59 in the second round of the 2001 Standard Register PING.

SOCCER

A returning Cristiano Ronaldo, a rampant Kylian Mbappé and a resurgent Germany. Throw in a Harry Kane-powered England and defending champion Italy and Euro 2024 is wide open. That’s without mentioning three-time winner Spain. The unpredictability of the European Championship is what makes it such compelling viewing. Even in its expanded format of 24 teams, there is always the potential for a surprise. This is the tournament that was won by rank outsider Greece in 2004. In 1992 it was won by a team that hadn’t even qualified for the finals after Denmark was granted entry at the 11th hour because war-torn Yugoslavia was banned. Don’t rule out a wildcard coming out of the pack.

TENNIS

Carlos Alcaraz has come back to defeat Alexander Zverev 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 to win the French Open for his third Grand Slam title. Alcaraz is a 21-year-old from Spain who becomes the youngest man to collect major championships on three surfaces. Sunday’s victory allows him to add the clay-court trophy from Roland Garros to his triumphs on hard courts at the U.S. Open in 2022 and on grass at Wimbledon in 2023. He is now 3-0 in Grand Slam finals. Zverev dropped to 0-2 in major title matches. He was the runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Open after blowing a two-set lead against Dominic Thiem.

NASCAR

Kyle Larson celebrated NASCAR approving his participation in the playoffs with his third Cup victory of the season. He won Sunday at his home track of Sonoma Raceway for the second time and fifth victory on a road course. The win moved him to the top of the current Cup series standings. Larson just this week was granted a playoff waiver by NASCAR, which debated a week over granting him one because he missed the Coca-Cola 600 when he ran the Indianapolis 500 last month. Larson led 19 of the 110 laps and passed defending race winner Martin Truex Jr. with eight laps remaining. It is his 20th win since joining Hendrick in 2021 which ranks third in the organization behind Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson.

CANADIAN GRAND PRIX

Max Verstappen won the Canadian Grand Prix for the third straight year Sunday for the Red Bull star’s 60th Formula 1 victory and sixth in nine races this season. Verstappen started second in the rain alongside pole-sitter George Russell and dominated late again at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Ile Notre-Dame. The 26-year-old Dutchman has a staggering 50 victories in the last 75 F1 races. Verstappen finished 3.879 seconds ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris in the 70-lap race on the 2.71-mile (4.36-kilometer) road course. Last year, Verstappen started from the pole and led every lap. The race Sunday started with a soaking wet track before the sun emerged 10 minutes in, but rain showers returned periodically throughout the afternoon.

© 2024 Associated Press. All rights reserved.