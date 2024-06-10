Teenager charged in fatal Columbia County fire

A 15-year-old has been charged in connection with a fatal Friday fire in the Columbia County town of Livingston.

New York State police say the suspect, who police did not identify Monday, deliberately set the fire which killed 58-year-old Edmund Metz. Police say the suspect is charged with second-degree murder with depraved indifference to human life and first-degree arson. The suspect was arraigned in Columbia County Court and sent to the county jail.

The Hudson City School District says “our hearts go out to all involved in this senseless act of violence” and says it will have guidance counselors available.