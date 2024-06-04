© 2024
Pittsfield mayor to announce new permanent police chief Wednesday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published June 4, 2024 at 1:16 PM EDT
A Pittsfield Police Department vehicle.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
A Pittsfield Police Department vehicle.

The mayor of Pittsfield, Massachusetts says he’s ready to announce the city’s new permanent police chief at a press conference Wednesday morning.

Pittsfield’s last permanent police chief, Michael Wynn, retired last July after first taking charge of the office in 2007. He was named permanent chief in 2017, and former Mayor Linda Tyer selected Captain Thomas Dawley to hold the role in an interim position following his departure. Speaking with WAMC after winning the mayoral election in November, Peter Marchetti said naming the new permanent chief was one of his top priorities.

“Hopefully, we can have that starting early in 2024 to begin that process," said Marchetti. "It would be my hope that before I present my budget in 2024, I'm presenting a police chief first.”

While Marchetti’s debut budget ultimately beat the police chief announcement, the long-awaited presentation is set for 9:30 a.m. at city hall.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
