Pittsfield mayor to announce new permanent police chief Wednesday

Pittsfield’s last permanent police chief, Michael Wynn, retired last July after first taking charge of the office in 2007. He was named permanent chief in 2017, and former Mayor Linda Tyer selected Captain Thomas Dawley to hold the role in an interim position following his departure. Speaking with WAMC after winning the mayoral election in November, Peter Marchetti said naming the new permanent chief was one of his top priorities.

“Hopefully, we can have that starting early in 2024 to begin that process," said Marchetti. "It would be my hope that before I present my budget in 2024, I'm presenting a police chief first.”

While Marchetti’s debut budget ultimately beat the police chief announcement, the long-awaited presentation is set for 9:30 a.m. at city hall.