Results are in for Great Barrington’s town election
The results are in from the Great Barrington, Massachusetts town election held Tuesday.
None of the 10 races on the Southern Berkshire community’s ballot were contested, leading incumbents to easily secure re-election per preliminary numbers released by Great Barrington Wednesday. Eric Gabriel and Garfield Reed will return to the selectboard for their second three-year terms, and town moderator Michael Wise was re-elected to another year guiding Great Barrington through public meetings. Newcomer William Brinker secured a seat as town constable, while non-incumbents Sharon Shaloo and Laura Mars were elected as library trustees. Pedro Pachano was re-elected for another three-year term on the planning board. Voters approved the ballot’s sole question, which would exempt the cost of capital projects like improvements to town properties from Proposition 2½, the state law that limits the amount of property tax a municipality can raise through real and personal property taxes in a given year. You can find the complete results at here.