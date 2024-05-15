Results are in for Great Barrington’s town election

None of the 10 races on the Southern Berkshire community’s ballot were contested, leading incumbents to easily secure re-election per preliminary numbers released by Great Barrington Wednesday. Eric Gabriel and Garfield Reed will return to the selectboard for their second three-year terms, and town moderator Michael Wise was re-elected to another year guiding Great Barrington through public meetings. Newcomer William Brinker secured a seat as town constable, while non-incumbents Sharon Shaloo and Laura Mars were elected as library trustees. Pedro Pachano was re-elected for another three-year term on the planning board. Voters approved the ballot’s sole question, which would exempt the cost of capital projects like improvements to town properties from Proposition 2½, the state law that limits the amount of property tax a municipality can raise through real and personal property taxes in a given year. You can find the complete results at here.