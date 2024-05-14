Budget hearings begin in Pittsfield ahead of July deadline

Early in his first term, Mayor Peter Marchetti was directed by the 11-member body he long led as president to deliver a close to level funded budget to contain tax rates for residents. Marchetti explained to the council that he had asked each city department to provide three budgets: level funded, level service funded, and a wish list.

“A level funded budget would not include any additional funds for fiscal year ‘25," explained the mayor. "In other words, the amount of money budgeted for fiscal year ‘25 could be no greater than the funds budgeted in fiscal year ‘24. That means in any salary or contractual obligation for service contract will be provided, but the budget would need to be reduced in other areas to offset those increases. Second, I asked for a level service budget that includes all contractual obligations, but no new services or additional personnel unless reductions are made in other places. And in addition to those I asked for each department to provide me with a wish list. The budget you have in front of you this evening is a responsible budget that provides a balance between a level of service and a level funded budget kept increases to a minimum while keeping services that met the community's expectations.”

Marchetti said cuts have been made throughout the government to counterbalance increases in contractually obligated salary commitments driving new spending.

“Veterans’ Services was able to reduce their budget by $50,000 in the program extents while still providing benefits and service to veterans," he said. "The Fire and Police Department were both asked to reduce their level budgets, $206,820 from fire and $300,000 from police. Department of Public Services was also asked to reduce their budget by $200,000. The school department made reductions of approximately 23 employees from locally funded positions. In addition, 44 [Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund] funded positions are being eliminated as those federal grant funds are no longer available.”

The proposed $205 million budget for Pittsfield’s general fund represents an over 5% increase from last year.

“When we spoke with you at the joint meeting earlier this year, we provided a comparison of the average single family home value, tax rate, and average tax bill," said Marchetti. "Over the last five years Pittsfield average 25th for the average property value, 3rd for the highest tax rate, and 13th for the highest tax bills in the 32 Berkshire communities. Now let's switch over to budgets currently proposed and, in some cases, already approved. Increases are 3.5% in Adams, 4.3% in Lanesborough, 5.3% in Lenox, 6.7% in Dalton, and 12% in Great Barrington. Pittsfield is in the middle of the pack with a 5.4% increase.”

Initial reviews from the body tasked with analyzing and ultimately approving, rejecting, or amending the plan were good.

“I think some people misunderstood us when we passed our original petition to ask the mayor to come to his close a level of funding as possible taking in doll considerations. We were very successful in what we were doing. We were asking the mayor to focus very closely, and I think he did last year, people need to compare last year to this year. Last year, we didn't even follow state law in the charter. This year, we've been spoiled. We've all been briefed, we had our joint meeting like we're required, we had an audit presentation. The mayor has had more public meetings than I've seen in years on the budget," said Ward 1 city councilor Kenny Warren. “Last year, we had a $17 million increase for almost 8% of the budget. This year, we're having a $10.5 million increase for 5.5%. That's a 33% reduction. We're already seeing tangible results. If that's a compromise, I'll take it.”

The committee of the whole voted to preliminarily approve the following line items: the mayor’s office, city council, veterans’ services, city clerk’s office, council on aging, human resources, office of diversity, equity and inclusion, airport, community development, library, and retired senior volunteer service.

With the committee’s preliminary approval, the line items will next appear before the council proper in June for a final vote. The committee of the whole also preliminarily approved Marchetti’s 5-year capital plan at the meeting. On May 20th, the body will hold a hearing solely on the 2025 school department budget. Fiscal year 2025 starts in July.