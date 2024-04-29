WAMC Sports Report 4/29/24: Rangers sweep Capitals, move on to the 2nd round of playoffs

NHL PLAYOFFS

The New York Rangers have advanced to the second round of the NHL playoffs after finishing off a sweep of the Washington Capitals with a 4-2 victory in Game 4. Artemi Panarin scored the go-ahead goal on the power play early in the third period. Igor Shesterkin finished with 23 saves in another brilliant performance. Alex Ovechkin did not have a point in the series. The Rangers will next face either the Carolina Hurricanes or crosstown rival New York Islanders for a spot in the Eastern Conference final.

Elias Lindholm scored 1:02 into overtime as the Vancouver Canucks stunned Nashville 4-3 on Sunday night and grabbed a 3-1 lead putting the Predators on the brink of elimination in their best-of-seven, first-round series. Brock Boeser had his first hat trick in the playoffs and seventh of his career. He scored on Vancouver’s first shot and got the Canucks into overtime scoring twice in the final 2:49. His third came with 8 seconds left in regulation to quiet a Nashville crowd that celebrated much of the third period. The Canucks won with Arturs Silovs making 27 saves in his NHL playoff debut as their third different starting goalie in this series.

Stuart Skinner stopped 33 shots for his first postseason shutout, Evan Bouchard scored on the power play midway through the second period and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 1-0 in Game 4 to move a win away from advancing. Skinner is the eighth goalie in franchise history to record a postseason shutout and the first since Mike Smith had two in the first round against the Kings two years ago. The Oilers scored on their lone power-play opportunity and are 8 of 15 for the series. Los Angeles is the only team in the postseason that hasn’t scored on the power play.

Valeri Nichushkin recorded his first career hat trick, Alexandar Georgiev turned in another strong showing and the Avalanche beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-1 in Game 4 on Sunday to move a win away from advancing. Artturi Lehkonen and Cale Makar also scored for the Avalanche, who grabbed a 3-1 lead in the first-round series. Nichushkin added an empty-netter with 13 seconds left to give him his third goal and his first hat trick in game No. 580 of his NHL career. Georgiev stopped 26 shots. Connor Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 30 shots before being replaced by Laurent Brossoit for the third period. Nate Schmidt scored for Winnipeg.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Jalen Brunson scored a career playoff-high 47 points, added 10 assists and the New York Knicks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 97-92 on Sunday to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series. OG Anunoby added 16 points and 14 rebounds, and took on some of the defensive assignment against Joel Embiid in the fourth quarter as the Knicks moved within a victory of getting to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the second straight year. The second-seeded Knicks can do that with a victory at home on Tuesday night. Embiid played the entire second half after the 76ers faltered badly when he sat in the first. But the All-Star center couldn’t muster a basket in the fourth quarter.

Paul George and James Harden each scored 33 points while playing key fourth-quarter roles to help the Los Angeles Clippers hold on after blowing a 31-point lead and beat the Dallas Mavericks 116-111. The first-round series is even at 2-2. The Clippers won again without Kawhi Leonard. The star forward missed the series opener with right knee inflammation before playing in the two Dallas victories. Game 5 is Wednesday in LA. Kyrie Irving scored 40 points with a layup for a fourth-quarter lead that was Dallas' first since the first quarter. Luka Doncic had 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10.

Myles Turner scored 29 points, Tyrese Haliburton added 24 and the Indiana Pacers made a franchise playoff record 22 3-pointers as they pulled away from the Milwaukee Bucks 126-113. Indiana leads the best-of-seven series 3-1 and can close out the Bucks with a Game 5 win Tuesday at Milwaukee. The Pacers are 7-2 this season against the Bucks. Turner also had nine rebounds and four assists against a Bucks squad that was missing two injured All-Stars, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Brook Lopez led the Bucks with 27 points and nine rebounds, and Khris Middleton added 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. But Milwaukee never led in the second half.

Anthony Edwards scored 40 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 28 and the Minnesota Timberwolves pulled away late to beat the Phoenix Suns 122-116 and sweep the first-round playoff series. Edwards scored 29 of his points in the second half. He finished 12 of 22 from the field, including 7 of 13 from 3-point range. The franchise’s first playoff series win in 20 years came after coach Chris Finch left the game late in the fourth after an inadvertent collision with Wolves guard Mike Conley. The team said he had a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee.

Minnesota coach Chris Finch has a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee after a collision with Timberwolves guard Mike Conley in the fourth quarter of the team’s playoff win over the Phoenix Suns. Finch was helped off the court and later left the arena on a cart. The Timberwolves confirmed the nature of Finch’s injury. Conley was trying to dribble down the sideline when he collided with Suns star Devin Booker and ran into Finch, who appeared to injure his right knee as Conley tried to brace their fall. Assistant coach Micah Nori directed the team for the final 1:41.

The Denver Nuggets on Sunday listed point guard Jamal Murray as questionable for Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers because of a strained left calf. Murray was seen nursing the calf in the fourth quarter of the Nuggets' loss in Los Angeles on Saturday night that snapped Denver's 11-game winning streak over LeBron James and the Lakers. Murray missed 23 games during the regular season with a variety of leg ailments but the calf strain is a new problem that popped up in Game 4.

Elsewhere, Game 4 of Boston’s first-round series against the Miami Heat is tonight at 7:30 in Miami. The Celtics lead 2 games to 1.

MLB

Aaron Judge homered in the first inning and played a central role as a baserunner during a seven-run rally in the sixth as the New York Yankees defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 15-5. Anthony Rizzo went 4 for 4 and hit his 300th career homer. Anthony Volpe added a three-run shot on his 23rd birthday. The game was tied 4-all before the Yankees’ sixth-inning outburst. All seven runs in the sixth scored with two outs after the Brewers failed to turn a double play because shortstop Willy Adames’ attempted throw to first hit Judge’s padded left hand.

Sonny Gray extended his terrific start with St. Louis, Paul Goldschmidt hit an early two-run double and the Cardinals beat the New York Mets 7-4 for their first three-game win streak this season. With the bases loaded in the ninth inning, Ryan Helsley retired Francisco Lindor on a popup for the final out. Nolan Arenado and rookie Masyn Winn each had an RBI single during a four-run first against Mets newcomer Adrian Houser. Pete Alonso hit his 200th home run for the Mets, becoming the fourth-fastest player in major league history to reach the milestone behind Ryan Howard, Aaron Judge and Ralph Kiner.

Tyler O’Neill hit a game-ending bloop single to give the Boston Red Sox a 5-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday night. Jarren Duran hit a two-run triple and Connor Wong drove in two runs with a pair of two-out singles, helping Boston to the win in the rubber game of weekend set. The Red Sox beat the Cubs 17-0 on Saturday. Chicago trailed 4-1 before Mike Tauchman hit a tying three-run homer against Chris Martin in the eighth inning. Matt Mervis hit an RBI single in the seventh for the Cubs’ first run of the game.

Bryson Stott hit two two-run homers, J.T. Realmuto also connected and Taijun Walker made a slick behind-the-back catch in his season debut to help the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 8-6 for their first road sweep of the season. The Phillies overwhelmed the Padres with nine homers and terrific starting pitching in becoming the first team to sweep San Diego this year. The Padres haven’t seemed to recover from blowing a late five-run lead at Colorado on Thursday and losing 10-9. Although they briefly had the lead Sunday, the Padres lost their season-high fourth straight game.

Thairo Estrada and Mike Yastrzemski hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning, and rookie right-hander Keaton Winn delivered another strong start to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 3-2 victory and a series win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rookie shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald added three hits for the Giants, who took two of three from the Pirates and finished their longest homestand of the season 6-4. Pittsburgh lost for the 10th time in its past 13 games. Winn (3-3) held the Pirates to one run over six innings, his line over the past three starts, all victories.

Kevin Gausman pitched seven solid innings for his first victory of the season, and the Toronto Blue Jays stopped the Los Angeles Dodgers’ six-game win streak with a 3-1 victory. Alejandro Kirk went 3 for 3 for Toronto, hitting his first homer of the season in the second. He was mired in an 0-for-11 slide coming into the day. The Blue Jays had lost a season-high five straight games. Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani hit a deep drive to center field in his first at-bat against Gausman, but Toronto’s Daulton Varsho made a leaping catch on the warning track before slamming into the fence.

Austin Riley knocked in Ronald Acuña Jr. with a 10th inning single and the Atlanta Braves rallied late to beat the Guardians 4-3 and win a three-game series between the top two teams in the majors. A.J. Minter (4-1) picked up the win by throwing a scoreless 10th inning. Emmanuel Clase (1-0) took the loss. The win was the 11th in the last 13 games by the Braves, who handed the Guardians their first loss in a road series in five tries.

Wyatt Langford and Adolis García homered during Texas’ four-run first inning, helping Dane Dunning and the Rangers beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3. Dunning (3-2) struck out a season-high 10 in 5 1/3 innings. He allowed two runs, one earned, and three hits. García golfed an 0-2 curve from Andrew Abbott (1-3) deep to left for a two-run homer with two out in the first inning. After Jonah Heim singled, Langford went on a memorable dash around the bases for an inside-the-park homer. It was the first major league homer for the promising rookie.

Kyle Tucker, Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña each hit a solo homer, helping Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 8-2 in Mexico City. Tucker and Yainer Diaz each drove in two runs as Houston swept the two-game series at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium. Valdez pitched five innings of two-run ball in his first big league start since April 2. The left-hander allowed five hits, struck out six and walked none. Valdez had been sidelined by elbow inflammation, one of several pitching injuries that had contributed to Houston’s 9-19 start.

Brandon Pfaadt had a career-high 11 strikeouts, Ketel Marte broke a tie with an RBI double in the eighth inning, Christian Walker homered and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Sunday. Marte doubled off reliever Trent Thornton (0-1), scoring Kevin Newman from second to help end Arizona’s three-game losing streak. Arizona relievers retired all nine batters they faced. Joe Mantiply (2-1) pitched the seventh for the victory, and Kevin Ginkel picked up his fifth save in seven opportunities. Former Diamondback Josh Rojas led off the game with a homer for Seattle. It was his sixth career leadoff homer and his second in the three-game series. Walker tied it with a homer in the second inning, his fifth.

Wenceel Pérez hit a two-run drive for his first major league homer, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1. Jake Rogers also homered for the Tigers, who have won five of seven. It was Detroit’s 10th come-from-behind win of the season. The Royals have lost two in a row after a four-game winning streak. Detroit left-hander Tarik Skubal pitched seven innings of one-run ball. Jason Foley handled the ninth for his ninth save. Royals right-hander Michael Wacha permitted four runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Erick Fedde pitched seven-hit ball into the ninth inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 for a sweep of their three-game series. Chicago improved to 6-22. It outscored Tampa Bay 21-13 this weekend. Gavin Sheets and Eloy Jiménez each had three hits for the White Sox in the finale. Andrew Benintendi, who homered twice and had six RBIs during Saturday night’s 8-7 victory, had two hits and drove in two runs. Fedde allowed two runs, struck out nine and walked none in 8 1/3 innings.

Closer Craig Kimbrel blew his second save in as many opportunities and departed with back tightness as the Oakland Athletics rallied to a 7-6, series-deciding victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Two nights after he threw only eight of 24 pitches for strikes, Kimbrel threw six straight balls to open his outing, the fifth of which prompted the first visit from Orioles manager Brandon Hyde and team medical staff. He stayed in to complete the at-bat then exited after a second visit. Seth Brown hit his second homer and Brent Rooker singled in two runs off O’s starter Albert Suarez in Oakland’s highest-scoring showing during a 10-game road trip.

Austin Martin and Alex Kiriloff drove in two runs apiece, and the Minnesota Twins stretched winning streak to seven games while completing a weekend sweep of the spiraling Los Angeles Angels with an 11-5 victory. Ryan Jeffers, Jose Miranda, Christian Vázquez and Willi Castro had three hits apiece as Minnesota pounded out 17 hits while scoring at least five runs in its seventh consecutive game. Luis Rengifo and Nolan Schanuel homered and Jo Adell had an RBI double in the fifth for the Angels, who have lost four straight and nine of 10 after allowing 32 Minnesota runs in the three-game series.

Nick Senzel homered twice and drove in five runs as the Washington Nationals erased an early seven-run deficit to beat the reeling Miami Marlins 12-9. Trey Lipscomb had three hits while Alex Call s reached base five times on two singles, two walks and a hit by pitch for the Nationals. The Marlins lost their sixth straight and fell to an NL worst 6-23. Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit his second grand slam homer of the season for Miami, which is 2-14 at home. It was the second consecutive game the Nationals scored double digit runs in the series after their 11-4 win on Saturday.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event Sunday, beating Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer with a par on the first hole of a playoff. Trainer pushed a 6-foot par putt to the right of the cup to end it, with Lowry and McIlroy sharing a smiling embrace on the green. The 34-year-old McIlroy, playing in the event for the first time, won his 25th PGA Tour title and first of the season. Lowry claimed his third PGA Tour victory. The Irish tandem closed with a 4-under 68 in the alternate-shot final round to match Ramey and Trainer at 25-under 263. Ramey and Trainer tied the alternate-shot tournament record of 63.

NFL DRAFT

Some teams see an immediate impact from an NFL draft class.

Others have to wait on a return.

The Houston Texans went from worst to first in their division last season after selecting quarterback C.J. Stroud and edge Will Anderson Jr. back to back with the second and third overall picks.

The Carolina Panthers ended up with the worst record despite taking Bryce Young No. 1 overall so they have to be patient.

The Chicago Bears are the leading contender to have a Texans-like turnaround after getting QB Caleb Williams with the first pick and wide receiver Rome Odunze at No. 9.

The Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders also had excellent drafts.

It usually takes three years to fairly grade a draft, but here are AP’s early grades on each team’s overall draft:

ARIZONA CARDINALS: A

Got the best receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (4) in the draft and upgraded the rush with edge Darius Robinson (27). CB Max Melton, RB Trey Benson and CB Elijah Jones highlighted the team’s five picks on Day 2. DB Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and OT Christian Jones are potential starters from Day 3.

ATLANTA FALCONS: C-

QB Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 was the most stunning pick of the draft because Kirk Cousins just received $100 million guaranteed. DL Ruke Orhorhor (35) and DE Bralen Trice (74) bolster the defense. Reached on some of their Day 3 picks after starting strong with DL Brandon Dorius in the fourth round.

BALTIMORE RAVENS: B+

CB Nate Wiggins (30) and DE Adisa Isaac (93) can make an immediate impact. OT Roger Rosengarten (62) had some first-round grades. CB T.J. Tampa and RB Rasheen Ali could become Day 3 steals.

BUFFALO BILLS: B

Traded out of the first round and saw three more receivers go before ending up with WR Keon Coleman (33). Got better value with S Cole Bishop (60) and DL DeWayne Carter (95) later in Day 2. OL Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, LB Edefuan Ulofoshio and LB Javon Solomon are outstanding picks in the fifth round.

CAROLINA PANTHERS: B

Added playmakers to help Bryce Young with three of their first four picks, selecting WR Xavier Legette (32), RB Jonathon Brooks (46) and TE Ja’Tavion Sanders.

CHICAGO BEARS: A+

Getting QB Caleb Williams (1) and WR Rome Odunze (9) in the top 10 will help them compete for a playoff spot this season. OL Kiran Amegadjie (75) provides more protection Williams. Took Tory Taylor, the best punter in the draft, a little early in the fourth.

CINCINNATI BENGALS: B

OT Amarius Mims (18) has major upside but isn’t as much of a slam dunk as other linemen who went in the first round. Had a strong second day, getting DT Kris Jenkins, WR Jermaine Burton and DL McKinnley Jackson. TE Tanner McLachlan in the sixth has plenty of potential.

CLEVELAND BROWNS: B+

Getting DL Michael Hall Jr. (54) made it worth the wait for the last team to draft. WR Jamari Thrash is a sleeper in the fifth. LB Nathaniel Watson could be a steal in the sixth.

DALLAS COWBOYS: B

Traded down and still filled a major hole with OT Tyler Guyton (29). Addressed more needs on Day 2 with DL Marshawn Kneeland (56) and OL Cooper Beebe (73). Added depth and value on Day 3 with CB Caelen Carson and WR Ryan Flournoy.

DENVER BRONCOS: B+

Taking QB Bo Nix in the 20s instead of at No. 12 would’ve been ideal but they didn’t want to risk losing him. Made excellent picks the rest of the way with DE Jonah Elliss (76), WR Troy Franklin, CB Kris Abrams-Draine and RB Audric Estime. Franklin is a first-round talent who slipped to the fourth.

DETROIT LIONS: B

Traded up to get CB Terrion Arnold (24) and strengthened the pass defense even more with CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. in the second round.

GREEN BAY PACKERS: B

OT Jordan Morgan (25) fills a need though they may have passed up more talented linemen. LB Edgerrin Cooper (45) and S Javon Bullard (58) will improve the defense. RB MarShawn Lloyd (88) and LB Ty’Ron Hopper (91) capped an outstanding Day 2.

HOUSTON TEXANS: B+

Hard to follow up a draft where they took C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. Top pick CB Kamari Lassiter (42) can step right in and play. S Calen Bullock (78) is cream of the rest of a crop that includes OT Blake Fisher (59) and TE Cade Stover.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: B

Made edge Laiatu Latu the first defensive player selected at No. 15 when he wasn’t the highest-graded prospect at his position. Traded back and got talented WR Adonai Mitchell, a first-round talent, with the 52nd pick. OT Matt Goncalves (79) and S Jaylin Simpson (164) are the best of a solid group on Days 2-3.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: B

Traded down to No. 23 and got a player many projected they’d take at 17 in WR Brian Thomas Jr. Filled defensive needs with DL Maason Smith (48) and S Jarrian Jones (96).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: A-

Traded up for WR Xavier Worthy (28) and took a shot on raw OT Kingsley Suamataia. TE Jared Wiley, S Jaden Hicks, OL Hunter Nourzad and CB Kamal Hadden give opponents more reason to fear the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: A-

Brock Bowers (13) is by far the best tight end in the draft but they already have Michael Mayer. Jackson Powers-Johnson (44) might be the top interior lineman in a strong class and OT Delmar Glaze (77) can be a steady starter. Nailed Day 3 with CB Decamerion Richardson, LB Tommy Eichenberg, RB Dylan Laube, S Trey Taylor and CB M.J. Devonshire.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: B+

Gave Justin Herbert protection and a playmaker with their first two picks: LT Joe Alt (5) and WR Ladd McConkey (34). Jim Harbaugh got his Wolverine in LB Junior Colson (69). Got a WR with the best genes in the draft in the seventh round when they took Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

LOS ANGELES RAMS: B

Edge Jared Verse (19) was the first pick in the first round since Jared Goff in 2016. He fits a major need. So does DT Braden Fiske (39) after Aaron Donald’s retirement.

MIAMI DOLPHINS: B-

Edge Chop Robinson (21) has AP Defensive Rookie of the Year potential. OT Patrick Paul (55) doesn’t seem to fit the team’s preferred style of athletic tackles. WR Malik Washington is a sleeper in the sixth.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS: B

QB J.J. McCarthy (10) isn’t the 10th-best player in the draft but they didn’t want to risk losing him. Moved up to get possibly the best defensive player in the draft, DE Dallas Turner (17). CB Khyree Jackson was great value in the fourth.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: C+

Drake Maye (3) isn’t a lock to become a franchise quarterback. Versatile WR Ja’Lynn Polk (37) went higher than expected. Day 3 was strong. Got OL Layden Robinson and WR Javon Baker in the fourth and CB Marcellas Dial and strong-armed QB Joe Milton in the sixth. TE Jaheim Bell in the seventh could be a steal.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: B+

OT Taliese Fuaga (14) is an immediate starter and fills a need. Traded up for solid CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (41). QB Spencer Rattler (150) once was a projected first-rounder and has upside. He highlighted an impressive haul on Day 3.

NEW YORK GIANTS: B+

WR Malik Nabers (6) fills a major void. Boosted the secondary on Day 2 with S Tyler Nubin (47) and CB Andru Phillips (70). RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. is raw but has potential.

NEW YORK JETS: B-

Passed up Bowers to get OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu (11) and then got Aaron Rodgers more playmakers in WR Malachi Corley (65) and RB Braelon Allen (134). QB Jordan Travis is coming off ACL surgery but has time to develop. “Mr. Irrelevant,” S Jaylen Key, has the skill set to be a core special teams player.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: A

CBs Quinyon Mitchell (22) and Cooper DeJean (40) are a significant boost to the secondary. Took a risk on developing LB Jalyx Hunt (93). WRs Ainias Smith (152) and Johnny Wilson (185) are excellent value. Got LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. in the fifth round could be a steal.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS: B+

Gave Russell Wilson more protection with top two picks: OL Troy Fautanu and OL Zach Frazier. WR Roman Wilson (84) fills a hole in the slot. LB Payton Wilson (98) has first-round talent. OL Mason McCormick provides more depth.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: B-

WR Ricky Pearsall (31) was an odd choice unless Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel are getting traded. CB Renardo Green (64) and OL Dominick Puni (86) are ideal fits. CB Malik Mustapha (124), WR Jacob Cowing (135) and OL Jarrett Kingston headlined a nice Day 3 haul.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: B+

DT Byron Murphy (16) and G Christian Haynes (81) could be the best players at their positions in this class. TE A.J. Barner (121), OL Sataoa Laumea (179) and CB D.J. James (192) are high value.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: A

Versatile OL Graham Barton (26) fills a major need and edge Chris Braswell (57) is a productive player. WR Jalen McMillan (92) is steady and RB Buck Irving (125) could be a steal.

TENNESSEE TITANS: B

RT JC Latham (7) will make the transition to the left side to protect Will Levis’ blindside. Gambled on DT T’Vondre Sweat (38) earlier than expected but he’s a big man who fits a need on the D-line. Came away with a talented group on Day 3, including LB Cedric Gray, WR Jha’Quan Jackson, S James Williams and LB Jaylen Harrell.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: A

Got their franchise quarterback in Jayden Daniels (2) and kept on adding. DT Johnny Newton (36) is a first-round player. Day 2 picks CB Mike Sainristil, TE Ben Sinnott, OT Brandon Coleman and WR Luke McCaffrey are building blocks.

NASCAR

Denny Hamlin held off a hard-charging Kyle Larson over the final, thrilling laps and wiggled through lapped traffic to win the NASCAR Cup race by about a quarter of a second Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway. Hamlin’s third win of the season tied William Byron for most this season in the series. Hamlin also picked up his 54th career Cup win, all with Joe Gibbs Racing. He’s tied with Lee Petty for 12th on the career Cup list. Larson was second. Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott completed the top five.

