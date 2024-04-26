Legislation introduced to aid communities that host transmission projects

Vermont Senator Peter Welch is proposing legislation that would support communities that host Department of Energy transmission projects.

Welch, a Democrat, joined Vermont outdoor recreation leaders to unveil the legislation. It would invest revenue from federal Department of Energy loan programs back into communities, including tribal governments, that host transmission infrastructure.

Welch says his Energizing Our Communities Act provides the tools communities need to mitigate the impacts of climate change, thus protecting winter and Vermont's outdoor traditions.

Companion legislation has been introduced in the House by New Hampshire Democrat Annie Kuster.