Legislation introduced to aid communities that host transmission projects

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published April 26, 2024 at 7:20 PM EDT
Senator Welch announces legislation as he stands in front of Sam Masters, Protect Our Winters; Ashley LaPorte, Vice President of Purpose & Impact, Burton; Blake Keogh, Athlete; John Atkinson, Executive Director of Catamount Outdoor Family Center; and Ted Brady, Executive Director of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns
Daniel Davis
/
Senator Peter Welch's office
Senator Welch announces legislation as he stands in front of Sam Masters, Protect Our Winters; Ashley LaPorte, Vice President of Purpose & Impact, Burton; Blake Keogh, Athlete; John Atkinson, Executive Director of Catamount Outdoor Family Center; and Ted Brady, Executive Director of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns

Vermont Senator Peter Welch is proposing legislation that would support communities that host Department of Energy transmission projects.

Welch, a Democrat, joined Vermont outdoor recreation leaders to unveil the legislation. It would invest revenue from federal Department of Energy loan programs back into communities, including tribal governments, that host transmission infrastructure.

Welch says his Energizing Our Communities Act provides the tools communities need to mitigate the impacts of climate change, thus protecting winter and Vermont's outdoor traditions.

Companion legislation has been introduced in the House by New Hampshire Democrat Annie Kuster.
News Senator Peter Welch
Pat Bradley
