Morning Edition

Morning Headlines with Mike Goodwin of The Times Union 4/23/24

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Mike Goodwin,
Alexander Babbie
Published April 23, 2024 at 6:53 AM EDT
Mike Goodwin
Provided by Mike Goodwin

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Mike Goodwin, City Editor for The Times Union, about the end of plans to build a wind farm on the Hudson River in Coeymans.

