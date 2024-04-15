Revitalization initiative launched for small communities

A new initiative has been launched to revitalize Vermont’s smallest communities.

Twenty of the state’s smallest communities will be selected to be part of The Village Trust Initiative, a new $10 million revitalization effort.

The villages with populations of 2,500 or less will identify “a transformational project of an underutilized asset in an established village environment.” Projects could include renovating general stores or town halls, creating community centers, or creating village-scale housing from large historic homes.

Three statewide nonprofits will provide expertise to the communities: the Preservation Trust of Vermont, the Vermont Council on Rural Development, and the Vermont Community Foundation.

The multi-year project is funded by a Congressional earmark.