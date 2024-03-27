Protesters interrupt Rockland State of the County address to call for ceasefire in Gaza

The third-term Republican's speech at the county Health Department building in Pomona was interrupted more than 10 times by protesters. One by one, members of the crowd stood up to speak out, and were escorted away by police. The group accused Day of supporting Israel in the war against Hamas, and of not lending his voice to calls for a ceasefire.

"Don’t think I’ve ever been accused of being ‘silent’ before," Day laughed.

According to health officials in Gaza, more than 31,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's bombing of the region since October 7, when an attack by the terrorist organization Hamas killed more than 1,200 Israeli citizens. As protests against the war continue to sweep the U.S., especially in New York, some communities have passed local resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire, including Albany and Newburgh.

The groups Rockland for Palestine and Rockland for Ceasefire took credit for Tuesday’s protest via social media. Michelle Miller, an organizer with Rockland for Palestine, says the protesters singled out Day because of his past statements in support of Israel, especially since October 7. Miller says those statements are understandable – Rockland County has the highest Jewish population per capita of any county in the U.S., and some residents have ties to friends and family in Israel – but she feels the county’s Muslim residents have been ignored.

"Why is it such a big deal for them to acknowledge that there are Muslims in the county? That there are Arabs in the county?" asks Miller. "There are people who are related to or connected with Palestinians, who are suffering and dying at an incredibly high rate right now — even before what's happening right now."

If the goal was to get Day to respond, by the 11th protester, he did.

“Well, since [they] brought it up, I’ll say it: I support Israel, fully and completely," he declared.

The county executive pushed through the rest of his speech, highlighting investments in tourism, environmental conservation, and fire and emergency services. The county cut property taxes by 2 percent last year, after two years of no increase. Bus service remains free since the pandemic, and Day says the county is purchasing two dozen additional TRIPS paratransit buses for residents with disabilities.

Day took considerable time to focus on Rockland’s housing crisis. The county recently completed a study with Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress to assess its housing needs. Day says the county has a deficit of 4,200 units for residents making less than $60,000 a year, and the average price of a single-family attached home in Rockland has skyrocketed to nearly $700,000. The county plans to present the full report and discuss strategies to increase housing at a forum on April 19th.

"The hope is to create a roadmap for our local government, who obviously run the show when it comes to land use, to select what may be a fit in their community, with the input of the people of their community," he explained.

Day says the county plans to hire a housing coordinator to lead any affordable housing initiatives going forward. It also plans to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to create a housing loan program for residents, with loan payments going back into housing projects.

In a statement, the New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations echoed the sentiments of Tuesday’s protesters, adding in part: “Complicity from our elected officials when 32,000+ Palestinians are dead, puts Muslim New Yorkers at a continued risk of a documented increase in hate crimes and law enforcement abuse at protests.”

During his speech, Day did highlight efforts to combat hate crimes in the county. He says the county Human Rights Commission launched three satellite offices last year, and is working to increase public outreach.

“This is an issue that can only be solved if everyone does their part," said Day. "And when necessary, absolutely, use your voice…We have so much in common that we have to celebrate. Shut down the hate every chance you get.”