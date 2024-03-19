Police arrest father of shooting suspect following gun incident at high school in Springfield, Mass.

Springfield Police say Dana Dudley was arrested on a warrant Tuesday, a week after a shooting at the Springfield High School of Science & Technology.

According to the department, Dudley was among a group of four suspects who gathered outside Sci-Tech on March 11, and managed to get into the school through a backdoor.

Police say a “large disturbance" followed - one in which Dudley’s 20-year-old son, Chantz, allegedly struck a victim in the head with a gun before firing it in the school. No one was wounded by the shot.

Police say Dudley was detained by a school staff member, who removed a knife from the suspect, and that the 45-year-old apparently drove his son and another suspect from the scene afterwards.

A fourth suspect, Josiah Livingston, was arrested at the school. Chantz Dudley remains at-large.