Poughkeepsie Mayor Flowers reflects on Biden's State of the Union address, Washington visit

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jesse King
Published March 14, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
From left to right: Georgia Congresswoman Lucy McBath, Poughkeepsie Mayor Yvonne Flowers, and New York Congressman Pat Ryan
Provided
Poughkeepsie Mayor Yvonne Flowers is fresh from a trip to Washington D.C. to attend President Biden’s State of the Union address. Flowers, a Democrat, went to Washington last week as a guest of Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan, and she also got the chance to meet with multiple representatives for advice on issues in the city. Flowers tells WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King that she was pleasantly surprised by the president’s speech.
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
