Poughkeepsie Mayor Flowers reflects on Biden's State of the Union address, Washington visit
Poughkeepsie Mayor Yvonne Flowers is fresh from a trip to Washington D.C. to attend President Biden’s State of the Union address. Flowers, a Democrat, went to Washington last week as a guest of Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan, and she also got the chance to meet with multiple representatives for advice on issues in the city. Flowers tells WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King that she was pleasantly surprised by the president’s speech.