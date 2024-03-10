Police searching for infant abducted in Schenectady

The Schenectady Police Department is searching for an infant child who was reportedly abducted in the city.

Police activated a New York State AMBER Alert as they search for 10-month-old Halo Branton, who they say may in be in imminent danger of serious injury or death.

Branton is described as a Hispanic female with curly black hair and hazel eyes. The child was reportedly abducted near Campbell Avenue and 12th Street around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

She was last seen wearing white sweatpants and with brown and tan flowers, a pink shirt with a butterfly with writing, and white socks.

Those with information are asked to contact police by dialing 911 or 866-NYS-AMBER.