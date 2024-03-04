WAMC Sports Report 3/4/24: Iowa's Caitlin Clark breaks Maravich's NCAA Division I scoring record

MLB

Caitlin Clark of Iowa has become the all-time NCAA Division I scoring leader, breaking the late Pete Maravich’s 54-year-old record when she made two free throws after a technical foul was called in the No. 6 Hawkeyes’ 93-83 win over No. 2 Ohio State. Clark finished with 35 points. She entered the game needing 18 to pass Maravich’s total of 3,667, which he amassed in just 83 games over three seasons at LSU. Maravich’s record fell four days after Clark broke Lynette Woodard’s major college women’s record when she scored 33 points against Minnesota.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Quinnipiac 71 Siena 57

Iona 71 Marist 64

UConn 91 Seton Hall 61

The loss leaves the Saints at 4-25 overall, the first time the team has lost 25 in a season.

NBA

New York All-Star guard Jalen Brunson suffered a bruised knee in the opening minute of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. But after seeing Brunson go down, the Knicks recovered and posted a 107-98 win that showcased their toughness and togetherness. Brunson, who averages 27.2 points per game, was hurt while attempting a jump shot in the first minute. Following the game, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said X-rays on Brunson’s knee were negative. The Knicks are already missing three starters, including forward Julius Randle, who has been making progress from a shoulder injury. It's not yet known if Brunson will miss any time. The Knicks host Atlanta on Tuesday.

Jaylen Brown scored 29 points, Jayson Tatum had 27 on his 26th birthday, and the NBA-best Boston Celtics posted their third-largest winning margin in franchise history, drubbing the weary Golden State Warriors 140-88. Boston set an NBA record with its third win this season by 50 points or more. Payton Pritchard added 19 points for Boston, which extended its season-best winning streak to 11 games. Stephen Curry didn’t play the second half and finished with a season-low four points for Golden State. He missed all nine of his 3-point attempts. The Celtics led by a franchise-record 44 points at halftime.

Tobias Harris scored 28 points, Tyrese Maxey added 24 and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Dallas Mavericks 120-116. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 19 of his 21 points after the four-minute mark of the third quarter as the Sixers won consecutive games for the second time in the 14 straight games Joel Embiid has missed. There is no timetable for the reigning MVP’s return after surgery on his left knee. Luka Doncic had 38 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his third consecutive triple-double. But the Slovenia superstar also had seven of 17 turnovers for the sloppy Mavericks.

James Harden scored 21 of his 28 points in the second quarter and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Washington Wizards 140-115 on Friday night. Kawhi Leonard added 27 points and Paul George scored 22 in his return after missing two games because of a knee injury. The Clippers lost guard Russell Westbrook in the first half after he fractured his left hand. Kyle Kuzma had 32 points, but the Wizards lost their 14th straight game.

Paolo Banchero scored 29 points for a second straight game and the Orlando Magic completed a four-game season sweep of the Detroit Pistons with a 113-91 victory. Wendell Carter Jr. had 19 points and eight rebounds for Orlando and Markelle Fultz added a season-high 16 points, making all eight of his shots. Evan Fournier led the Pistons with 17 points and Simone Fontecchio added 15. The Magic improved to 35-26, surpassing last season's win total with 21 games remaining. Detroit fell even with Washington for the league's worst record at 9-51.

Immanuel Quickley scored 22 points and matched his season high with 11 assists, RJ Barrett had 23 points and the Toronto Raptors held on to beat Charlotte 111-106 for their seventh consecutive home win over the Hornets. Gary Trent Jr. added 17 points and Ochai Agbaji had 13 points and a career-high nine rebounds as the Raptors overcame the absence of All-Star Scottie Barnes and the loss of center Jakob Poeltl to win for the first time in three games. Brandon Miller had 26 points and 10 rebounds and Miles Bridges scored 20 points, but the Hornets lost their fourth straight.

Victor Wembanyama had 31 points and 12 rebounds to lead the San Antonio Spurs past the Indiana Pacers on 117-105. Wembanyama added six blocks, six assists and a steal while going 3 for 4 on 3-pointers. The 7-foot-4 rookie has posted five or more blocks in five of his past six games. T.J. McConnell had 26 points, Pascal Siakam added 21 and Myles Turner had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Pacers, who have lost three of four. San Antonio won its second straight after losing five in a row as part of a 1-8 trip last month.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 35 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Phoenix Suns 118-110 on Sunday night to take the Western Conference lead, rebounding after blowing a 24-point lead. Jusuf Nurkic broke the Suns’ franchise record with 31 rebounds, the most in an NBA game in 14 years. He also had 14 points. The Suns played without star guard Devin Booker after he sprained his right ankle late in a loss to Houston on Saturday night. Oklahoma City improved to 42-18 to take a half-game lead over Northwest Division rivals Denver and Minnesota in the Western Conference. The Thunder had won six in a row before losing Thursday night at San Antonio. Bradley Beal scored 31 points for Phoenix.

The proposed move of the Capitals and Wizards sports teams to nearby Virginia has stoked concern in a pair of fragile Washington neighborhoods. Residents and business owners in Chinatown fear that the departure of the teams would devastate the neighborhood around the Capital One Arena — which is already struggling with rising crime. Ted Leonsis, majority owner of both teams, has proposed moving the WNBA's Mystics to Capital One as a partial replacement. But residents of the Congress Heights neighborhood, where the Mystics now play, complain that this departure would remove an economic anchor from one of Washington's poorest districts.

NHL

Kirill Kaprizov posted his second hat trick in less than two weeks by scoring the go-ahead goal with 3:59 left to lift the Minnesota Wild past the San Jose Sharks 4-3. Frederick Gaudreau also scored as the Wild outshot the Sharks 32-15 and stopped a three-game losing streak. Former Wild centers Mikael Granlund and Nico Sturm scored to give the Sharks a 2-0 lead in the second period. Anthony Duclair made it 3-2 for San Jose off an unassisted breakaway just 23 seconds into the third period. Then Kaprizov came to the rescue. He leads the Wild with 29 goals.

Lukas Dostal made 52 saves and stopped Jack Hughes’ penalty shot attempt with 2.1 seconds to play, and the Anaheim Ducks held on for a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils. Frank Vatrano scored two goals and Adam Henrique added his 18th goal, but Vatrano handed a late penalty shot to New Jersey by deliberately knocking the net off its moorings following a scramble around Dostal. Hughes had a goal and two assists for New Jersey, but he couldn’t even get the puck on net from his penalty shot. Dostal’s stellar performance highlighted the Ducks’ second back-to-back victories of 2024.

Zach Hyman scored two goals and Leon Draisaitl had three assists as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-1. Ryan McLeod and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist, and Corey Perry and Cody Ceci also scored for the Oilers, who have won four in a row and are 31-8-1 in their last 40 games. Calvin Pickard stopped 22 shots. Evgeni Malkin scored for the Penguins in their third straight loss. Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 31 saves.

The Washington Capitals lost 5-2 to the Arizona Coyotes in a potentially decisive defeat for their playoff hopes. The Capitals are six points out with less than a week to go before the NHL trade deadline Friday. The disappointing performance was a letdown after Washington's emotional victory at home against division-rival Philadelphia. Charlie Lindgren allowed four goals on 27 shots in a third consecutive start. The Coyotes have won two in a row since ending their 14-game winning streak.

Conor Garland scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and the Vancouver Canucks got back on track with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Garland snapped an eight-game goal drought when he redirected Nikita Zadorov’s pass past Lukas Dostal at 3:34 of the second period to puck the Canucks back on top. The Canucks went back on top of the Western Conference with 85 points after snapping a two-game losing streak. Vancouver had also dropped six of its last seven coming into the game. Vancouver’s Nils Hoglander also scored. Casey DeSmith picked up his first win since Jan. 9 with 18 saves. Alex Killorn had Anaheim’s lone goal, and Dostal stopped 29 shots.

MLB

Detroit 7 N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston 5 N.Y. Mets 2

Boston 3 Toronto 1

Baltimore 5 Pittsburgh 2

Kansas City 7 Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 5 Cleveland 3

San Diego 12 Seattle 4

San Francisco 6 Cleveland 5

Oakland 5 Texas 2

L.A. Angels 3 Chicago White Sox 1

Tampa Bay 4 Minnesota 4

Atlanta 3 Philadelphia 2

L.A. Dodgers 7 Colorado 4

Milwaukee 10 Arizona 4

Miami at St. Louis 1:05 p.m. (Canceled)

Miami at Washington 1:05 p.m. (Canceled)

With Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman, the Los Angeles Dodgers have quite the trio at the top of their batting order. That’s a tough start for any pitcher. Betts and Ohtani each had three hits and Freeman drove in two runs during their spring training game against the Colorado Rockies in Glendale, Arizona. Betts is 7 for 17 so far this spring, and Ohtani is 5 for 7 in limited action. Chris Sale also is looking pretty good in his first spring training with the Atlanta Braves. The lanky left-hander struck out five in 2 2/3 scoreless innings in Atlanta’s 3-2 win over Philadelphia in Florida.

NFL

Chris Mortensen, the award-winning journalist who covered the NFL for close to four decades, including 32 as a senior analyst at ESPN, died Sunday morning. He was 72. ESPN confirmed Mortensen’s death on Sunday. There was no immediate word on the cause or place of death. Mortensen announced in 2016 that he had been diagnosed with throat cancer. Even while undergoing treatment, he was the first to confirm the retirement of Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. Mortensen announced his retirement after the NFL draft last year so that he could “focus on my health, family and faith.”

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Toronto FC 1 New England 0

WOMEN’S GOLD CUP

The U.S. national team rebounded from its loss to Mexico with a 3-0 victory over Colombia to advance to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup. Jenna Nighswonger and Jaedyn Shaw scored and Lindsey Horan converted a penalty for the Americans, all in the first half. The U.S. was back in dominant form against an impressive Colombian team that reached the quarterfinals of last year’s World Cup. The U.S. will face Canada in the Gold Cup semifinals in San Diego.

F1

Christian Horner said midway through the Red Bull internal investigation that it was “business as normal” for the Formula 1 team and star of “Drive to Survive,” and he wasn’t kidding. Horner in one race weekend alone gave Netflix an entire season of material in what could be the performance of his lifetime. Cleared by Red Bull last week on allegations of misconduct levied against him by a team employee, he moved on to the season-opening race in Bahrain, where the team went 1-2.

NASCAR

Kyle Larson won his second consecutive race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday to keep Chevrolet undefeated and give Hendrick Motorsports its second victory in the first three NASCAR Cup Series races of the season. Larson won for the third time in his career at Las Vegas, where in 2021 he got his first win driving for Hendrick following a nearly yearlong suspension in 2020. Larson also won in the No. 5 Chevy at Las Vegas last October in the playoffs. Larson held off Tyler Reddick for his 24th career Cup victory. Chevrolet also has wins this year by Larson teammate William Byron in the Daytona 500 and Daniel Suarez last week at Atlanta for Trackhouse Racing.

GOLF

Austin Eckroat left PGA National with a share of the lead on Saturday. He left with the outright lead on Sunday. He’ll have to come back Monday to finish the job. A Monday finish awaits at PGA National, after the final round of the opening event on the PGA Tour’s Florida Swing was interrupted by thunderstorms that brought nearly 2 inches of rain in a hurry Sunday afternoon and forced everyone off the course for 3 1/2 hours. Eckroat is the leader at 15 under through seven holes, one shot ahead of Erik van Rooyen.

