The Springfield Museums celebrates special milestone ahead of Dr. Seuss birthday celebration

The Springfield Museums says its Cat in the Hat specialty license plate campaign, started exactly five years ago, is officially a success.

In its announcement, the organization said it's surpassed the 750 plate orders reached in order to start production.

Springfield Museums President and CEO Kay Simpson says the campaign was hindered by the pandemic – but patrons ultimately persevered.

"Initially, there was so much enthusiasm - the plate orders were coming in fast and furious, but then there was the pandemic and that put a pause on everything," Simpson told WAMC. "But still, people were signing up."

The $40 plates directly support the Springfield Museums, which is throwing a daylong "Dr. Seuss Birthday Party" Saturday to honor the city native.