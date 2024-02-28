© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Morning Edition

Morning Headlines with Andrew Waite of The Daily Gazette 2/28/24

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Andrew Waite,
Alexander Babbie
Published February 28, 2024 at 6:46 AM EST

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Andrew Waite, News Columnist for The Daily Gazette, about struggles appointing Christopher Marney to Schenectady's Ethics Board.
Tags
News Morning HeadlinesAndrew Waite
Andrew Waite
Andrew Waite is currently a news columnist for the Daily Gazette newspaper of Schenectady.
See stories by Andrew Waite
Alexander Babbie
A 2022 Siena College graduate, Alexander began his journalism career as a sports writer for Siena College's student paper The Promethean, and as a host for Siena's school radio station, WVCR-FM "The Saint." A Cubs fan, Alexander hosts the morning Sports Report in addition to producing Morning Edition. You can hear the sports reports over-the-air at 6:19 and 7:19 AM, and online on WAMC.org. He also speaks Spanish as a second language. To reach him, email ababbie@wamc.org, or call (518)-465-5233 x 190. You can also find him on Twitter/X: @ABabbieWAMC.
See stories by Alexander Babbie