Pittsfield city councilor Costa to launch new series of constituent meetings Monday

Former community organizer Alisa Costa won a two-year term for one of four at-large seats on the eleven-member council in November.

“After meeting with lots of people during my campaign, sometimes there's this us versus them feeling about government, and I really wanted to change that," Costa told WAMC. "So, this is not your typical government meeting where we'll be up on a stage or behind a podium talking. This is going to be an informal setup around the fireplace at Living in Recovery to get to know government a little bit better, hear people's ideas, and really build that relationship.”

Living in Recovery, a peer-led group for community members grappling with substance misuse issues, moved into its new long-term headquarters in downtown Pittsfield in late 2023.

“What's always important to me is that I'm not the one driving the conversation, I'm here to listen," Costa continued. "So, I did reach out to Living in Recovery to host, but I asked them who in the city they wanted to get to know better- And they chose the Department of Community Development and Parks and Recreation.”

Community Development Director Justine Dodds and Recreation and Special Events Coordinator Maddie Brown will be at the meeting to represent the city of Pittsfield.

“They'll be talking about all the recreation opportunities and things to do within the city, they'll be answering questions from folks about how to interact with them, and also helping people understand on a broader level how that department works, what they do, and how they can serve the community better," explained the councilor. "They might also be sharing upcoming job opportunities that the Community Development and Parks and Recreation offer.”

Costa’s event on Monday is just the beginning of her constituent meeting program.

“I'll be hosting these meetings monthly on the last Monday of the month," she said. "Most of them will be in the evenings, and they'll be in a variety of settings that are still to be determined, either at local nonprofits or local businesses, to welcome people into different spaces across the city and be accessible to and welcoming to a variety of people. And the goal is to just have conversations, answer questions, and build that relationship. I think, for me, and what I said during the campaign, is government is a conversation. It has to go two ways. We have to listen. And building that relationship, I hope, will help people feel like they belong in Pittsfield and there are opportunities to get involved, and also ways to make our community better.”

Between 2017 and 2021, Costa worked as the initiative director for Berkshire Bridges Working Cities, which describes itself as a resident-driven program aimed at expanding economy opportunity for low-income community members.

Costa says she expects community feedback – from hosts and participants alike – will shape how the series operates as it continues.

“For me success is steady engagement, having a decent number of people there, at least 10 people there each time, and actually accomplishing what residents asked us to do," she told WAMC. "So, if they have an idea, it's really important to me to follow through and make that happen, so they know they can go to government and things can change. If we don't respond, then they're not going to come back.”

Costa’s first constituent meeting is at Living in Recovery off of McKay Street at 7 p.m. Monday.