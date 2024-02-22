Vermont House representative arrested on suspicion of DUI

A Vermont House Representative was arrested following a traffic stop in Montpelier.

Bennington Democrat James Carroll was stopped by Montpelier Police in the Capitol Complex parking lot on Wednesday morning just before 8:30 due to an excessively loud muffler, which violates state law. Police noted indications of alcohol impairment.

Carroll refused to do a field sobriety exercise but did provide a breath sample, which showed he was over the legal limit. He was arrested for suspicion of DUI, a misdemeanor, processed and released. He must appear in court on March 7th.

In published reports, Carroll has said he will not contest the charges.