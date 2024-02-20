Madden challenging Shrestha in NY's 103rd Assembly district

Democrat Gabriella “Gabi” Madden has launched a bid for New York’s 103rd state Assembly District seat, setting up a primary against incumbent Assemblymember Sarahana Shrestha this summer. Madden is a Kingston native who has helped draft bills and provide constituent services for State Senator James Skoufis and former Assemblyman Kevin Cahill, who served in the Assembly for more than 20 years before losing the Democratic nomination to Shrestha in 2022.

Madden’s campaign slogan is “results, not rhetoric.” She says a main reason she’s running is because she feels Shrestha, a Democratic Socialist, has been more focused on butting heads with the broader Democratic majority than on getting local results. Madden spoke with WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King.