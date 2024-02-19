WAMC Sports Report 2/19/24: East beats West 211-186 in NBA All-Star Game

NBA

The NBA wanted more competition. It got more points instead — more than ever before. And once again, the All-Star Game was all offense. The Eastern Conference beat the Western Conference 211-186 on Sunday night in the All-Star Game, with the winners putting up the most points in the game’s 73-year history. The previous mark: 196 by the West in 2016. It was a barrage of records: The total points of 397 smashed the 374 points that were scored in 2017.

LeBron James still wants to participate in the Paris Olympics this summer, sure sounds like extending his NBA career for at least a couple more seasons is an option and said he would like to see his playing days end as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Of course, not even he knows if any or all of that is possible. James was playing in his 20th All-Star Game on Sunday, extending his record for appearances in the NBA’s midseason showcase, but arrived with a plan to not be on the court in Indianapolis for very long because of an ongoing treatment plan for his problematic left ankle.

NHL

Artemi Panarin scored 10 seconds into overtime and the New York Rangers rallied from three goals down to beat the rival Islanders 6-5 in a Stadium Series game at MetLife Stadium. Vincent Trocheck had two goals and an assist, and Erik Gustafsson and Chris Kreider also scored for the Rangers, who won their seventh straight and remained perfect in five outdoor games. Igor Shesterkin finished with 36 saves. Rangers coach Peter Laviolette was behind the bench for his fifth outdoor game, tying Joel Quenneville for the most in NHL history.

Adrian Kempe scored twice in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1. The Kings won their third straight to finish off a four-game road trip by beating the Penguins on a night Pittsburgh honored franchise icon Jaromir Jagr, who had his No. 68 retired during a pregame ceremony. Sidney Crosby scored his 31st goal of the season for Pittsburgh but the Penguins lost ground in the scramble for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Devon Toews scored the go-ahead goal with 6:35 remaining, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist to give him at least a point in all 26 home games and the Colorado Avalanche beat Arizona 4-3, extending the Coyotes’ skid to nine in a row. Ross Colton and Jack Johnson also scored as the Avalanche returned home for the first time since Jan. 26, following the All-Star break and an extended trip that saw them go 1-4-1. MacKinnon's home point streak is the second-longest to open a season in NHL history, trailing only Wayne Gretzky’s 40-game mark set during the 1988-89 season with the Los Angeles Kings. Matt Dumba, Lawson Crouse and Logan Cooley scored for Arizona, which hasn’t won since Jan. 22, going 0-8-1. Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have retired Jaromir Jagr's iconic No. 68. The NHL's second all-time leading scorer was on hand as his jersey was raised to the rafters at PPG Paints Arena. The 52-year-old Jagr spent 11 seasons in Pittsburgh from 1990 to 2001, helping the franchise win a pair of Stanley Cups. Jagr is the third Penguins player to have his number retired, joining Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux and Michel Briere. While Jagr has played for nine different NHL teams, he says he knows he will be forever linked with Pittsburgh.

MLB

Shohei Ohtani did not participate in live batting practice Sunday, and his Los Angeles Dodgers spring training debut is on hold. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Ohtani, who is coming back from elbow surgery, will not play in Thursday’s opener against the San Diego Padres. The two-time MVP signed a record $700 million, 10-year contract as a free agent in December. Roberts, though, has been encouraged by Ohtani’s progress physically. The two-time AL MVP won’t pitch this season following right elbow surgery on Sept. 19, but hopes to be ready as a hitter by the team's March 20 opener.

DAYTONA 500

NASCAR has postponed the season-opening Daytona 500 until today because of two days of rain at Daytona International Speedway. The race had been scheduled for Sunday afternoon, although the weather forecast put that in doubt all week. The final practice for drivers was canceled Saturday, as was the Xfinity Series race. The Xfinity Series race is now scheduled to be held this morning, hours ahead of the 4 p.m. start for the Daytona 500. Joey Logano is set to start from the pole for Team Penske.

NASCAR teams have hired one of the country’s top antitrust and sports lawyers to advise them in their ongoing dispute with the family-owned stock car series over a new revenue-sharing model. The decision to hire Jeffrey Kessler followed a Saturday meeting at Daytona International Speedway that included the majority owner from each of the 15 chartered teams in NASCAR. Kessler’s hiring was revealed to The Associated Press on Sunday, the eve of the rain-postponed Daytona 500, by the five members of the team ownership negotiating committee.

PGA TOUR

Hideki Matsuyama now has more PGA Tour wins than any Asian-born player. Matsuyama won the Genesis Invitational with another record. His 62 was the lowest closing round by a winner at Riviera. He needed a round like that to make up a six-shot deficit at the start of the day. There was a five-way tie for the lead at one point on the back nine. Matsuyama pulled away with three straight birdies. Two of them were inside a foot from the hole. Matsuyama now has nine PGA Tour wins. That's one more than K.J. Choi of South Korea.

OLYMPICS

The International Olympic Committee will not change its rules to let boxing great Manny Pacquaio compete at the Paris Games aged five years beyond the entry limit. Pacquaio wanted to come out of retirement to box at age 45 in the Olympic tournament in Paris where medal bouts will be staged at the Roland Garros tennis complex. The IOC says it wrote to Olympic officials in Philippines explaining the age limit of 40 will be upheld. Pacquaio ended his storied career in September 2021 after winning 12 world titles at a record eight different weight divisions.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Canisius 73 Siena 64

St. Peter’s 59 Iona 53

Ohio State has stunned No. 2 Purdue in its interim coach’s debut, winning 73-69 a day after the NCAA Tournament selection committee picked the Boilermakers as the early favorite to be the No. 1 overall seed during March Madness. Bruce Thornton scored 22 points and Jamison Battle added 19 points to help Ohio State pull off the upset in Jake Diebler’s first game at the helm on Sunday. The Ohio State fans stormed the court. Chris Holtmann was fired Wednesday after the beleaguered Buckeyes had lost nine of their last eleven games. Zach Edey finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds for Purdue.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Syracuse 85 Virginia 79

