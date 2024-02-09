West Springfield, Mass., residents collect signatures to force new vote, potential ballot question on elementary school closure

The West Springfield School Committee could potentially vote again on whether to close Mittineague Elementary School, thanks to a petition that received more than 2,400 signatures.

In January, the committee voted 4-2 to relocate students from Mittineague after a subcommittee recommended the school’s closure a month earlier.

At a previous meeting, Superintendent Stefania Raschilla laid out how, among other factors, the Student Population Project Committee found making necessary renovations to the school that dates to 1870 would not be “fiscally responsible.”

“The current value of the Mittineague school is about $1.7 million and the cost to renovate it would be about $19 million," Raschilla said during the December 12 school committee meeting. "Based on the cost of the needs, it would eventually need to close based on its age and the cost, not because it was ever deemed unsafe.”

At that same meeting, parents, students, and community members voiced concerns over the school’s potential closure and its impact. Among them was Allison Hanson, who spoke of the school’s tight-knit community.

“The neighborhood, small school feeling of togetherness - I've never ever felt alone even as a solo parent of five,” Hanson said. “So, when I say ‘I don't want my kids to go to a different school,’ it's not just a building. It's a community, and that community is based in our neighborhood.”

The school committee ultimately voted to relocate students from Mittineague to neighboring schools, leading to a number of parents and community members voicing frustration over the speed of the decision.

Organizers later took out a petition to have the officials vote again, with the matter of closing Mittineague being put on the next ballot if the committee opted to close the school again.

With a window of just over two weeks, organizer and Mittineague parent Erin Placey tells WAMC that while the signatures still need to be verified, the petitioners were more than successful.

“We're past that 2,414 In terms of signatures that we've collected, which is a huge, huge effort and a wonderful testament to just all the teamwork that everybody's put in,” she said.

Placey, whose daughter attends Mittineague, pointed to the speed and scope of the school committee’s decisions.

“It's also just the first domino in a line of a number of decisions that would ultimately change and alter the landscape of elementary education in West Springfield forever,” she said.

Another recommendation approved by the committee was a move toward building a new school to eventually replace both the Tatham and Memorial elementary schools and the John Ashley School, home to numerous kindergarten classes.

A feasibility study previously found renovating all elementary schools identified in the study would cost at least $84 million, compared to the $92 million that would go into a new facility similar to another recently built school, Philip G. Coburn Elementary.

Taking part in the petition effort, Town Councilor Michael LaFlamme told WAMC last week that even locals who agree with closing the school think the decision ought to be put to a town-wide vote.

"Even people that maybe think the school should close believe that this is such a big decision and such a change in direction of our school system that it's a question that should go on the ballot this November,” LaFlamme said.

West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt, who chairs the school committee, says the decision to close Mittineague was bound to be divisive and that he welcomes the community’s input.

“It's a small school - it's the only school left that is neighborhood walking,” Reichelt explained. “I mean, class sizes of teens, low teens, compared to the rest of the district which is in the higher teens. So, I'm not surprised by the reaction.

The mayor also emphasized that recommendations to close Mittineague went back to at least 2005, and that the most recent study recommending its closure was conducted in 2022.

He also noted that plans to potentially close Mittineague were publicized in March 2023, and that the subcommittee exploring potential impacts was created at the same time.

The committee’s now subject to an Open Meeting Law complaint submitted by West Springfield Councilor At Large Dan O’Brien, who contends that meeting minutes for the subcommittee were not approved in a timely fashion.

In response, the mayor said the matter would be brought up at the school committee's next meeting. Due to the pending approval of the petition's signatures, it’s not immediately clear when the next Mittineague vote might occur.