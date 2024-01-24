WAMC Sports Report 1/24/24: Beltré, Helton, Mauer elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

MLB

Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton, and Joe Mauer have been elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame while Billy Wagner and Gary Sheffield fell short. Beltré was picked on 366 of 385 ballots in his first appearance for 95.1%. Helton, making his sixth ballot appearance, got 307 votes for 79.7%, 18 more than the needed 289 for 75% after falling 11 votes short last year. Mauer also was elected on his first try, receiving 293 votes for 76.1%. The three players will be inducted at Cooperstown on July 21 along with manager Jim Leyland, elected last month.

Hall of Fame President Josh Rawitch announced the results on MLB Network.

Rhys Hoskins and the Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to a $34 million, two-year contract, filling the team’s opening at first base. A person familiar with the move confirmed it to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical. Milwaukee won the NL Central last year with a 92-70 record before getting eliminated by Arizona in their Wild Card Series. The addition of Hoskins gives the Brewers another power bat for the middle of their lineup. They had Rowdy Tellez and Carlos Santana at first base in 2023, but they let go of Tellez after the season and he signed with Pittsburgh in December. Santana remains a free agent.

NBA

Jalen Brunson scored 30 points, Julius Randle added 30 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and the New York Knicks extended their winning streak to four games with a 108-103 win over the Brooklyn Nets. New York trailed by nine points at the start the fourth quarter and outscored the Nets 10-3 over the final two minutes to seal the win. Donte DiVincenzo scored 11 points and OG Anunoby added 10 for the Knicks. Mikal Bridges hit a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 36 points for the Nets. Cameron Johnson scored 19 points and Cam Thomas added 14 off the bench for Brooklyn.

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic each scored 31 points, Jokic posted his 13th triple-double of the season Tuesday and the made all the big plays late to give Denver a 114-109 victory at Indiana. Jokic’s final basket — a 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds left — sealed the win. He finished with 13 rebounds and 10 assists as the Nuggets won their third straight overall. Myles Turner had 22 points to lead the Pacers. Pascal Siakam added 16 points and 10 rebounds in his first home game since being traded to Indiana last week.

CJ McCollum went 9 of 13 from 3-point range and tied his season high with 33 points, Zion Williamson had 17 points and a career-high 11 assists as the New Orleans Pelicans set a franchise record for points with a 153-124 victory over the Utah Jazz. The Pelicans’ previous record for points in a game was 149 in a victory over the Sacramento Kings in October 2018. Herb Jones had 22 for the Pelicans, Brandon Ingram scored 18 and Jonas Valanciunas added 17. Utah, which lost its third consecutive game, was led by Collin Sexton with 22 points and seven assists and Simone Fontecchio with 18 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points and Jalen Williams added 19 points, including the game-winner with two seconds left, to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Portland Trail Blazers 111-109. Gilgeous-Alexander intercepted a lob intended for Deandre Ayton right before the buzzer sounded to seal the win for Oklahoma City. Scoot Henderson scored 19 points and Anfernee Simons added 17 for Portland, including a 3-pointer with 29 seconds left in the game to give the Trail Blazers a 109-106 lead. A Williams make pulled Oklahoma City to within 109-108 with 15.6 seconds remaining, but Portland turned it over on a double-dribble by guard Malcolm Brogdon. The call infuriated Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, who picked up two technical fouls and was ejected.

Kawhi Leonard had his second career triple-double, James Harden had 23 points and 10 assists and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Lakers 127-116 for the first time in three meetings this season. Leonard had 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, including three key ones in the fourth when the Clippers were clinging to a narrow lead. D’Angelo Russell led the Lakers with 27 points and 10 assists and Anthony Davis had 26 points and 12 rebounds with LeBron James watching from the bench. James is day-to-day with left ankle pain. The loss dropped the Lakers under .500 after they led just once in the game, by one point in the first quarter. The Clippers have won three in a row and 11 of 13.

The Milwaukee Bucks have fired coach Adrian Griffin after just 43 games despite having one of the league’s top records midway through his first season. Milwaukee is 30-13 to tie the Minnesota Timberwolves for the league’s second-best record. The Bucks are 3 1/2 games behind the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. But the dip in Milwaukee’s defensive performance had raised concerns about the Bucks’ viability as a championship contender. Milwaukee had given Griffin his first head coaching job this summer after firing Mike Budenholzer. Joe Prunty, who had been an assistant coach on Griffin’s staff, will serve as the Bucks’ interim head coach.

The NBA announced there were 10 incorrectly officiated calls in the last 2 minutes of Charlotte’s comeback win at Minnesota. The Timberwolves lost 128-125 to the Hornets despite a franchise-record 62 points by Karl-Anthony Towns. The Last Two Minute Report is issued by the league for games at or within three-point margins in the final 2 minutes of fourth quarters and overtimes. This report revealed that six mistakes benefited the Hornets and three of them went for the Wolves. One was simply a foul called on the wrong Charlotte player.

Kyle Lowry has been traded by the Miami Heat to the Charlotte Hornets for Terry Rozier in a swap of guards. The Heat also are sending a 2027 first-round draft pick to the Hornets to complete the deal. Rozier figures to be an immediate upgrade for the Heat. He is averaging 23.2 points and 6.6 assists — both career bests — in 30 games this season, and is shooting a career-high 46% as well. Lowry is a six-time All-Star and won an NBA title with Toronto in 2019.

There are few surprises in USA Basketball’s men’s player pool for the Paris Olympics that was announced Tuesday, with most of the big names like LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant on the list. The surprise may have been who was missing. Draymond Green wasn't among the 41 names released by USA Basketball as candidates for the team that will compete in Paris this summer in search of a fifth consecutive gold medal. Green helped the U.S. win gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and then another title at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

NHL

The Anaheim Ducks snapped their three-game skid with a 4-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Jakob Silfverberg scored two goals and defenseman Olen Zellweger had an assist in his NHL debut. Sam Carrick scored a power-play goal and John Gibson made 28 saves for the Ducks. Jordan Greenway scored a power-play goal with 5:19 to play and Kyle Okposo added another score with 2:56 left. Both goals came while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was pulled for an extra attacker. Adam Henrique finally iced the victory for Anaheim with an empty-net goal with 1:09 left.

Tomás Hertl scored 1:29 into overtime and the NHL-worst San Jose Sharks rallied past the New York Rangers 3-2 for their first three-game winning streak of the season. San Jose erased a 2-0 deficit with goals by Nico Sturm and Ryan Carpenter in the first five minutes of the third period. Hertl then fired a cross-ice feed from Jan Ruuta into an open net to win it. Artemi Panarin scored his 29th goal for the scuffling Rangers, who finished 1-2-1 on their West Coast trip. Adam Fox had a goal and an assist.

Adin Hill made 40 saves in his return from an injury, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the New York Islanders 3-2. Ivan Barbashev and Nicolas Roy each had a goal and an assist for Vegas. Sheldon Rempal also scored, and the defending Stanley Cup champions rebounded from a 6-5 overtime loss Monday at New Jersey. Alex Pietrangelo added two assists. Hill made his first start since Dec. 17. He missed 22 of the previous 23 games with a lower-body injury. Brock Nelson and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for New York. Ilya Sorokin finished with 24 saves, but the Islanders dropped to 1-1 since new coach Patrick Roy took over when Lane Lambert was fired Saturday.

Nikita Kucherov had three goals and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3. Kucherov scored on a one-timer from the right circle late in the first period. He added a nearly identical goal on a power play 2:24 into the second. He also had an empty-netter in the final minute of the game. Brayden Point and Brandon Hagel each had a goal and an assist as Tampa Bay won for the sixth time in seven games. Jaime Drysdale and Cam York scored for Philadelphia, which has dropped three in a row. Cam Atkinson had a goal and an assist.

Shane Pinto scored his first goal of the season as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Montreal Canadiens for the second time in six days, 4-1. Pinto was playing in just his second game since serving a 41-game suspension for activities related to sports wagering and signing a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Senators. Ridly Greig and Jake Sanderson also scored while Mathieu Joseph added an empty-net goal for Ottawa, which won for the fourth time in six games. Joonas Korpisalo made 24 saves. Johnathan Kovacevic scored for Montreal, which lost its third game in a row. Jake Allen stopped 24 shots.

Roope Hintz scored twice as the Dallas Stars downed the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Tuesday night. Jamie Benn, Mason Marchment and Esa Lindell also scored for Dallas, which has won seven games in a row over Detroit (4-0-3). Wyatt Johnston had three assists. David Perron, Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Larkin and J.T. Compher had goals for Detroit. Jake Oettinger made 30 saves in the Stars net. Red Wings goaltenders Alex Lyon and James Reimer combined to stop 33 shots.

Marcus Johansson scored twice against his former team, Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno each had a goal and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Washington Capitals 5-3. Eleven players had points for the Wild, including a goal from Brock Faber, and Filip Gustavsson made 31 saves for his third straight win. Minnesota has won three in a row and four of five after losing eight of nine. Anthony Mantha scored twice and T.J. Oshie once for Washington.

Warren Foegele and Evander Kane each had a goal and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers extended their winning streak to 14 games with a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Connor McDavid and Dylan Holloway also scored for the Oilers (27-15-1), who became the seventh team in NHL history to win 14 in a row. Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner made 27 saves and won his 11th straight game, passing Grant Fuhr for the longest single-season winning streak in Oilers history. Dmitri Voronkov scored for the Blue Jackets (14-23-9), who have lost five of their last six games. Elvis Merzlikins finished with 20 saves.

Brandon Saad’s second goal of the night with 48 seconds left in the third period was the winner as the St. Louis Blues rallied to beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Tuesday night. Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou also scored for St. Louis and Jordan Binnington made 32 saves. MacKenzie Weegar, Noah Hanifin and Yegor Sharangovich provided the offense for Calgary, which has lost three in a row. Jacob Markstrom, returning from a three-game absence due to a lower-body injury, made 22 saves.

NFL

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Tuesday they hired Tom Telesco as their next general manager and passed over interim Champ Kelly for the position. Kelly could remain as the assistant general manager. That's the position he held under Dave Ziegler, who was fired Oct. 31. Kelly then was given the interim title and was believed to be a strong candidate to get the job full time. Telesco comes from the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers, where he was the general manager since 2013.

The Kansas City Chiefs have become known for big-name stars such as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. They are some of the best players in the NFL and have helped the Chiefs reach their sixth straight AFC title game. But the Chiefs wouldn't be heading to Baltimore on Sunday for a shot at their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years if not for all of their draft steals over the years. That includes players like Chamarri Conner, who played a crucial role in beating Buffalo in last weekend's divisional round, and leading rusher Isiah Pacheco, a former seventh-round pick.

The most taxing part of getting to the precipice of the Super Bowl only to fall short might be the long journey just to return to that stage for another shot. Offseason workouts, followed by training camp, a 17-game season and then the early rounds of the playoffs. The San Francisco 49ers once again got through all that and earned another chance at winning the NFC championship game after losing in frustrating fashion the previous two seasons. The 49ers get another opportunity on Sunday when they host the Detroit Lions for a spot in the Super Bowl.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Florida State 85 Syracuse 69

St. Joseph’s 78 UMass 77

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UConn 85 Marquette 59

Nichols 100 Hartford 89

© 2024 Associated Press. All rights reserved.