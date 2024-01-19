© 2024
Pittsfield Mayor Marchetti to launch new public access TV show promoting administration’s efforts Monday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published January 19, 2024 at 1:58 PM EST
Pittsfield, Massachusetts Mayor Peter Marchetti is sworn into office in city council chambers on January 2nd, 2024.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Pittsfield, Massachusetts Mayor Peter Marchetti is sworn into office in city council chambers on January 2nd, 2024.

The new mayor of Pittsfield, Massachusetts will premiere his new television show on Monday.

“One Pittsfield with Mayor Peter Marchetti” is debuting on Pittsfield Community Television. In a recent interview with WAMC, the former City Council President said communication with the Pittsfield community is one of his top priorities as he begins his four-year term.

“I think that was another theme during the campaign, that I can't sit behind my desk for the next four years and think that people know what I'm doing," the mayor told WAMC. "And so, we're going to change that starting day one.”

Marchetti succeeded Linda Tyer, who opted to not seek a third term.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
