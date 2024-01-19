Pittsfield Mayor Marchetti to launch new public access TV show promoting administration’s efforts Monday

“One Pittsfield with Mayor Peter Marchetti” is debuting on Pittsfield Community Television. In a recent interview with WAMC, the former City Council President said communication with the Pittsfield community is one of his top priorities as he begins his four-year term.

“I think that was another theme during the campaign, that I can't sit behind my desk for the next four years and think that people know what I'm doing," the mayor told WAMC. "And so, we're going to change that starting day one.”

Marchetti succeeded Linda Tyer, who opted to not seek a third term.