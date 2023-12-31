Former official guilty of ballot fraud pulls name for Troy city hall job

A former Rensselaer County official who pleaded guilty to 12 felonies earlier this year has withdrawn his name for a job in Troy City Hall.

Jason Schofield, the former Republican County Board of Elections Commissioner, was nominated by the incoming Troy City Council GOP majority to serve in an assistant city clerk position.

Republican Tom Casey, the incoming council majority leader, announced Schofield’s withdrawal Saturday afternoon. On Thursday, Democrat Sue Steele, the incoming city council president, called Schofield’s nomination a “slap in the face to Troy voters and taxpayers.”

Earlier this year, Schofield pleaded guilty to unlawfully using the names and dates of birth of voters to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots. He resigned before pleading guilty to the 12-count indictment. Schofield was arrested by the FBI on charges that he illegally used voter information in the 2021 elections. Schofield admitted that for each absentee ballot application, he falsely certified that he was the voter requesting the ballot.