Nonprofits push NY Gov. Hochul to opt into summer EBT program by January deadline

The holidays are an especially busy time for food pantries in the U.S. Ahead of the new year, however, nonprofits across New York are asking Governor Kathy Hochul to start planning for the summer, when many food insecure families lose access to school meals and other programs. Rachel Sabella, director of No Kid Hungry New York, says the state has the opportunity to sign up for a new summer electronic benefits transfer program offered by the federal government — but it needs to opt in by January 1. Sabella spoke with WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King about the program and the latest statistics on food insecurity across the country.