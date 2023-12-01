© 2023
College of Saint Rose in Albany makes closure official

Pittsfield's Galliher among dead in Osprey crash off Japan

Published December 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST
In this photo provided by Japan Coast Guard, debris believed to be from a U.S. military Osprey aircraft is seen off the coast of Yakushima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture in Japan Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. A crew member who was recovered from the ocean after a U.S. military Osprey aircraft carrying six people crashed Wednesday off southern Japan has been pronounced dead, coast guard officials said. (Japan Coast Guard via AP)
The Japanese coast guard says a U.S. Air Force Osprey based in Japan crashed during a training mission off of the country’s southern coast. One crew member was killed and seven others are missing, according to the Air Force.

The family of Staff Sergeant Jake Galliher of Pittsfield, Massachusetts confirms he was on the aircraft. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey says she is heartbroken to learn the news, and says Galliher has two young sons.

U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command says that the CV-22B Osprey was from Yokota Air Base and assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing. Ospreys take off and land like helicopters but can rotate their propellers to fly like planes.

They have had a number of accidents in the past.
