Pittsfield's Galliher among dead in Osprey crash off Japan

The Japanese coast guard says a U.S. Air Force Osprey based in Japan crashed during a training mission off of the country’s southern coast. One crew member was killed and seven others are missing, according to the Air Force.

The family of Staff Sergeant Jake Galliher of Pittsfield, Massachusetts confirms he was on the aircraft. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey says she is heartbroken to learn the news, and says Galliher has two young sons.

U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command says that the CV-22B Osprey was from Yokota Air Base and assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing. Ospreys take off and land like helicopters but can rotate their propellers to fly like planes.

They have had a number of accidents in the past.