Liz Whitmer Gereghty suspends campaign, endorses Jones in NY-17 House race

The sister of Michigan’s governor is ending her bid for Congress in New York’s lower Hudson Valley.

Liz Whitmer Gereghty’s campaign announced Wednesday that she’s endorsing former Congressman Mondaire Jones for the 17th district seat.

The district is represented by first-term Republican Mike Lawler. Whitmer Gereghty says backing Jones gives Democrats the best chance to retake control of the House.

In a statement, Gereghty said, "Through the last few months I found my voice to speak on issues beyond the School Board that have life altering impacts on people in this community, across the nation and around the world. I look forward to finding ways to use this energy in the future for the betterment of the Hudson Valley, our state and our nation. I remain committed to doing everything possible to elect Democrats across the board in 2024, especially here in NY-17. Uniting our party and focusing our resources on taking back the House is critical to fighting back against the radical extremism plaguing our politics. In that spirit, I endorse Mondaire Jones’ campaign for Congress."

Jones represented the 17th district for one term starting in 2021, but was pushed out after the last round of redistricting when incumbent Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney sought re-election in the region.

Maloney went on to lose narrowly to Lawler as Jones fell short in a crowded Democratic primary for a New York City House seat. The 17th district seat is a key national battleground in 2024.

Jones said, "I’m honored to have Liz’s endorsement and ready to work together to defeat Mike Lawler, who masquerades as a moderate on television but votes like an extreme MAGA Republican."