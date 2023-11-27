Two years after withdrawing from Akron search, Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins a finalist for Ann Arbor role

For the second time in about two years, Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins is a finalist for a similar post in the Midwest.

Hawkins is listed as one of four candidates who will interview for the chief role in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Friday.

The longtime Michigan resident was chief of the Southfield department until leaving for Albany in 2018. In 2021, Hawkins was a finalist for the chief position in Akron, Ohio, but ultimately withdrew his candidacy.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan says Hawkins has done a “tremendous job reducing violent crime, improving public safety, and furthering the city’s commitment to community policing.”

The Democrat says it’s no surprise that Hawkins is being courted, but adds she hopes he stays in Albany.