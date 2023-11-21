Former Utica mayor, longtime city school superintendent charged with grand larceny and public corruption

The former mayor of Utica and the longtime superintendent of the city’s school district have been arrested for allegedly using taxpayer funds to pay for political campaigns and a non-school related fundraiser.

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli and the Oneida County District Attorney announced the charges against former Mayor Louis LaPolla, who was also the school board president, Tuesday.

Superintendent Bruce Karam, who was placed on administrative leave in October 2022, was also indicted. Authorities say Karam used school money and resources including stamps, envelopes, and other supplies to send election mailers in support of favored school board candidates — who determined his contract, salary and authority. He also is accused of using school resources to send invitations for a non-school related fundraiser for a purported charity run by LaPolla. The fliers were inserted by school district employees during school hours in envelopes the school district paid for, and were mailed using the district’s stamps. LaPolla was allegedly aware that school resources were being used on his behalf.

DiNapoli says the value of the unlawful use of taxpayer funds totaled $14,649, including $9,775 in stamps, $1,015 in supplies, and $3,859 in compensation for hours of work.

Both face grand larceny and public corruption charges. They are due back in court December 1st.

The school district says it will continue to cooperate with the investigation.

In September, the U.S. Justice Department charged LaPolla with mail fraud, alleging he spent tens of thousands of dollars in donations intended for a scholarship fund set up in honor of his late wife. LaPolla served as mayor of Utica from 1984 to 1995.