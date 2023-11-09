Family: New York state Comptroller Alan Hevesi, who resigned and was later imprisoned, dies at 83

The family of former New York State Assemblyman and Comptroller Alan Hevesi says the Democrat died Thursday after a lengthy illness. In a statement, the family says Hevesi died surrounded by loved ones.

A funeral service is scheduled for Sunday in Forest Hills. In 2006, just after being re-elected to a second term, Hevesi resigned while pleading guilty to defrauding the state by using state employees to chauffeur his ailing wife.

After leaving office as state comptroller, Hevesi was imprisoned several years later for his role in a multi-billion dollar scheme to defraud the state’s pension fund. He was paroled in 2012.

Hevesi also served in the state Assembly from 1971 until 1993 before becoming New York City Comptroller in 1994. He was 83.