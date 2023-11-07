Marchetti declares victory in Pittsfield mayoral race

Pittsfield City Council President Peter Marchetti declared victory in his bid for mayor late Tuesday, completing his quest to replace outgoing two-term Mayor Linda Tyer.

Marchetti faced former city councilor John Krol in a campaign pitting two long-time figures in city politics. Marchetti has served eight nonconsecutive terms on the council, and came within less than a percentage point of being mayor in 2011 when he lost to Dan Bianchi.

Late in the race, a federal lawsuit alleged that Marchetti – along with other senior leaders at Pittsfield Cooperative Bank – created a work environment where female employees were regularly discriminated against and harassed. The candidate and bank both dispute the allegations, and Marchetti said an internal investigation had cleared him of wrongdoing at a recent debate.

Tyer declined to seek a third four-year term.