Flowers makes history with Poughkeepsie mayoral win

City Councilor Yvonne Flowers has made history by becoming the first person of color elected mayor of Poughkeepsie. She defeated Republican Anthony LaRocca and will become Poughkeepsie’s third mayor in two years. She called on supporters to put the campaign behind them Tuesday night.

"We have a lot of work ahead of us," she said. "We already see the challenges that are in our city. And now it's time to pull together and make that happen. You look in this room, and you see a diverse group of people in here. And it is time that we start getting rid of that divide in our city."

Flowers, who says public safety will be her top priority, defeated outgoing Mayor Marc Nelson in the summer Democratic primary.

Flowers, daughter of the late John Flowers, a celebrated community organizer and carpenter in Poughkeepsie, has spent four terms representing the city’s fifth ward.

