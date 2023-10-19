WAMC Sports Report 10/19/23: Aces first repeat WNBA champs in 21 years, win Game 4 over N.Y. 70-69

WNBA

The Las Vegas Aces became the first team in 21 years to win back-to-back WNBA championships, getting 24 points and 16 rebounds from A’ja Wilson and a defensive stop in the closing seconds to beat the New York Liberty 70-69 in Game 4 of the Finals. The Aces joined the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001-02 and the Houston Comets from 1997-2000 as the only teams in league history to win consecutive titles. Las Vegas did it without starters Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes, who were both sidelined with foot injuries suffered in Game 3.

MLB

Jose Altuve homered, Cristian Javier worked into the sixth inning of another solid postseason start and the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 8-5, closing to 2-1 in the AL Championship Series. Texas lost for the first time this postseason after a 7-0 start as three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer was gone after four innings in his first outing in more than a month after recovering from a strained shoulder muscle. Javier set a franchise record for the defending champion Astros by extending his postseason scoreless streak to 20 1/3 innings.

The Diamondbacks will turn to rookie right-hander Brandon Pfaadt in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series to try and slow the homer-happy Phillies offense. Philadelphia has a 2-0 lead in the series after a dominant two games at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies smashed six homers in the two wins, including three by Kyle Schwarber. Pfaadt has a tendency to give up homers in the regular season, but had one of his best games of the season against the Dodgers in the NL Division Series. Action is set for 5:07 tonight at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Authorities say the Detroit Tigers complex in the Dominican Republic has been targeted in the latest robbery of a Major League Baseball facility in the country. Dominican Police spokesman Diego Pesqueira told The Associated Press on Wednesday one man was apprehended and police are searching for four others who entered the complex with guns, restrained the security guard and went to the players’ rooms to steal valuables and cash. The robbery happened days after the St. Louis Cardinals complex in the country was hit. The facilities of the Miami Marlins and Cleveland Guardians were also robbed recently, a person familiar with the robberies told the AP.

NHL

Andrew Copp and Alex DeBrincat each scored twice, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Wednesday night. Ben Chiarot and David Perron also scored for Detroit. Evgeni Malkin, Erik Karlsson and Bryan Rust scored for Pittsburgh. Malkin scored his 474th goal, breaking a third-place tie with Alexander Mogilny for the most NHL goals by Russian-born players. The 37-year-old center trails Washington superstar Alex Ovechkin (822) and former Red Wings great Sergei Fedorov (483) on the list.

NBA PRESEASON

Brooklyn 107 Miami 104

Washington 131 New York 106

Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse said he had no explanation for why James Harden skipped practice Wednesday but planned to proceed as if the disgruntled guard will play in the preseason finale. Harden said last week he could try to play in the Sixers’ preseason finale on Friday against Atlanta. But once he skipped practice, the 76ers were left unsure of what comes next. Harden has yet to play in the preseason. He did attend training camp and continued to practice with the Sixers in the wake of his offseason trade demand. Harden said last week his fractured relationship with team president Daryl Morey couldn't be repaired.

NFL

Jacksonville at New Orleans 8:15 p.m.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league still needs to hire more minority head coaches. The latest rule change was aimed at increasing opportunities. Owners voted Tuesday to push in-person head coaching interviews back one more week until after all divisional playoff games have been completed to slow down the hiring process. NFL executive Dasha Smith said the league office and the 32 teams are 50% diverse. There are six minority head coaches, including three who are Black. The goal of pushing the in-person interviews back one week is to create more opportunities for candidates.

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will have season-ending shoulder surgery. Colts coach Shane Steichen says the long-term health of the former Florida Gators star was the key factor in making the decision. The fourth overall pick in April's NFL draft, Richardson suffered a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder at the end of a short run against Tennessee on Oct. 8. With Richardson out, veteran Gardner Minshew will continue to start.

SOCCER

Lionel Messi says he will play in Inter Miami’s season finale on Saturday, although the club hasn’t confirmed that is the actual plan. Messi — who scored two goals for Argentina in its 2-0 World Cup qualifying win at Peru on Tuesday night — wasn’t in the lineup for Inter Miami’s final home game of its Major League Soccer season against Charlotte on Wednesday night. That was expected. This part was not: Messi told reporters in Peru that he wants to play once more for Inter Miami before his inaugural MLS season ends, which means he’s intending to play in Charlotte on Saturday. Inter Miami rallied on Wednesday to tie Charlotte 2-2.

GOLF

Phil Mickelson is sounding confident as ever that more players are willing to jump over to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf League. LIV is wrapping up its second season at Trump Doral outside Miami for its team championship. Mickelson says he knows players want to be part of it without mentioning who. None of the top players have indicated they are willing to leave the PGA Tour or European tour. The business agreement among Saudi Arabia's wealth fund and the tours included a clause to stop poaching players. That was removed in July at the request of the Justice Department.

