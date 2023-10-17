Investigation finds use of force justified in police shooting

A Morristown, Vermont police officer will not be prosecuted in the case of a non-fatal shooting in April.

Both the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Grand Isle County State’s Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that following independent reviews they will not prosecute Morristown Police Department Officer Brian Tomlinson.

On April 20th Morristown Police received a 911 call from an individual who said they were being held hostage by Henry Lovell and he had a firearm. Officer Tomlinson responded. Authorities say the person held by Lovell, unnamed by officials, confirmed the officer’s account that Lovell had a shotgun and, unprovoked, fired twice at Officer Tomlinson, who returned fire in self-defense. Lovell fled the scene and was arrested three days later. No injuries occurred. Officials found Officer Tomlinson’s use of force justified.