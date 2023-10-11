LaRocca challenges Flowers in Poughkeepsie mayoral race: "I want to be that voice"

Residents of Poughkeepsie will elect a new mayor on November 7. After surprising incumbent Mayor Marc Nelson in June’s Democratic primary, Councilmember Yvonne Flowers now faces Republican Anthony LaRocca.

LaRocca currently teaches government and criminal justice at Our Lady of Lourdes High School. He previously ran for the Eighth Ward seat on the Common Council in 2013 – a race he lost by just one vote. He has also served on the city’s zoning board and landmark commission. Speaking with WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King, LaRocca says he wasn’t planning to run for office again – but he feels Poughkeepsie is in “dire straits” when it comes to public safety.