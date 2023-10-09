WAMC Sports Report 10/9/23: Jets rally past Broncos 31-21

NFL

The New York Jets snapped a three-game skid by rallying past the Denver Broncos 31-21 in Nathaniel Hackett's return to Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos imploded with many of the same problems that coach Sean Payton criticized Hackett for overseeing last year in Denver. Now the Jets' offensive coordinator, Hackett's new team erased a 13-8 halftime deficit by scoring a touchdown and three field goals to start the second half. They held on for the win when linebacker Quincy Williams strip-sacked Russell Wilson in the final minute and cornerback Bryce Hall scooped up the ball and scored.

Travis Etienne rushed for 136 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns and the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the jet-lagged Buffalo Bills 25-20 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jaguars may not want to leave London after getting back-to-back wins in the British capital, ending Buffalo’s three-game winning streak and proving they can hang with an AFC powerhouse. The Bills had routed their past three opponents but looked tired at times, rushed for only 29 yards, and had a rash of injuries. Etienne scored on a 35-yard run with just under three minutes left after carrying it in from 6 yards earlier.

Rookie De’Von Achane had a 76-yard rushing touchdown, Tyreek Hill surpassed 150 yards receiving for the third time this season, the Miami Dolphins beat the New York Giants 31-16 Sunday. The Dolphins’ 524 yards gave them 2,568 for the season, which is the most yards through the first five games of a season in NFL history. With the win, Miami regained first place in the AFC East after the Buffalo Bills lost to Jacksonville in London earlier Sunday.

The New England Patriots are struggling like they never have since Bill Belichick took over in 2000. The Patriots are 1-4 after getting shut out 34-0 by the New Orleans Saints. That came a week after a 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys that was the worst loss in Belichick's career. This one is the biggest home shutout in Patriots history, and second only to a 52-0 loss to the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins. Belichick says the answer is to “start over.” Asked if Mac Jones was still the starting quarterback, Belichick said it wasn't all Jones' fault.

Jalen Hurts passed for 303 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 72 yards and another score, and the Philadelphia Eagles outlasted the Los Angeles Rams 23-14 to remain unbeaten. Dallas Goedert had eight catches for 117 yards and an early TD for the Eagles, who are off to their second consecutive 5-0 start despite getting tested throughout this meeting of the last two NFC champions. Cooper Kupp had eight catches for 118 yards in the former Super Bowl MVP’s dynamic season debut for the Rams, who have lost three of four.

Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter, one to Travis Kelce after the All-Pro tight end briefly left the game with an ankle injury, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-20. Mahomes went 31 for 41 for 281 yards and no turnovers in his most efficient performance of the season for the defending champion Chiefs. Kirk Cousins threw touchdowns to Jordan Addison and Alexander Mattison for the Vikings. Minnesota had two chances at the tying touchdown in the final five minutes but was hindered by a late hamstring injury to star receiver Justin Jefferson.

Bryce Young had plenty of excuses available for his performance against the Detroit Lions. The Carolina Panthers rookie was playing just his fourth NFL game against one of the league’s hottest teams in one of the sport’s loudest arenas. Early in the game, he lost one of his offensive linemen to a scary injury. Young ended up going 25 of 41 for 247 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions as Carolina lost 42-24. But he said it wasn't nearly good enough, pointing to his mistakes that put the Panthers in a big early hole. Young says the loss was “100 percent” on him.

Brock Purdy threw three of his four touchdown passes to George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers extended their dominance over the Dallas Cowboys with a 42-10 victory. The Niners knocked the Cowboys out of the playoffs in tight games the past two seasons and that added intrigue to this early season matchup between perceived contenders. The rematch wasn’t even close. The Niners led 14-0 before the Cowboys got their initial first down of the night and were never really threatened on the way to matching a franchise record with their 15th straight regular-season win. Dallas had its most lopsided loss in 10 years.

On Monday night football, Green Bay is at Las Vegas at 8:15 p.m.

MLB

Mitch Garver hit a third-inning grand slam and the Texas Rangers won their fourth consecutive game to start this postseason, pushing the Baltimore Orioles to the brink of elimination with an 11-8 victory in Game 2 of the AL Division Series. The wild-card Rangers have outscored the Orioles and Tampa Bay — the top two teams in the American League in the regular season — by 25-11. Bruce Bochy moved within one win of his first AL Championship Series as a manager. He reached that round four times in the National League, winning three World Series titles with San Francisco. Game 3 is Tuesday night at 8:03.

Carlos Correa had three hits and three RBIs and Pablo López pitched seven shutout innings, helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game 2 of their AL Division Series, tying the series at a game apiece. Kyle Farmer hit a two-run homer for the Twins, who bounced back nicely after losing 6-4 in the series opener on Saturday night. Game 3 of the best-of-five series is at Minnesota on Tuesday. Correa, an October star for so many years in Houston, has returned to the postseason with a vengeance. He hit an RBI double in the first inning in Game 2. He batted with the bases loaded in the fifth and singled to center, driving in two more runs and lifting the Twins to a 5-0 lead. Game 3 is at 4:07 Tuesday afternoon in Minneapolis.

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain all-in with Clayton Kershaw. Manager Dave Roberts has re-confirmed that the three-time Cy Young Award winner will start in Game 4 if the Dodgers can force the best-of-five NL Division Series to that point. The Arizona Diamondbacks tagged Kershaw for six runs in the first inning of their 11-2 win in Game 1. Now, the Dodgers will turn to 24-year-old rookie Bobby Miller against 17-game winner Zac Gallen in Game 2 on Monday. Miller beat the D-backs twice during the regular season, while Gallen lost both of his starts against the Dodgers.

NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Philadelphia at Atlanta 6:07 p.m.

Arizona at L-A Dodgers 9:07 p.m.

WNBA FINALS

Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum each scored 26 points and the defending champion Las Vegas Aces pulled away from the New York Liberty in the second half to win 99-82 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. Las Vegas point guard Chelsea Gray finished with 20 points and nine assists on her 31st birthday, A’ja Wilson had 19 points and eight rebounds. Young made 5 of 8 3-pointers. Five New York players scored in double figures. Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 21 points, Jonquel Jones totaled 16 points and 10 rebounds. Game 2 of the best-of-five series is Wednesday in Las Vegas.

NBA PRESEASON

Boston 114 Philadelphia 106

WORLD GYMNASTICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Simone Biles has won two more gold medals at the 2023 gymnastics world championships. The American superstar claimed a third, then a fourth, gold medal on the final day of the 2023 competition on Sunday, winning the women’s balance beam and floor finals in a dominant fashion. She first claimed the women’s beam with a superb routine on the final day of the competition, and returned later in the afternoon to take the gold medal in the floor exercise final. In Antwerp, Belgium, where she started her collection of 23 world titles 10 years ago, Biles has made a stunning return to the international stage. Biles also claimed a silver medal on vault after the sixth all-around title that made her the most decorated gymnast in history, male or female. And she led the U.S. women to a record seventh straight victory in the team event. Biles has won a record 37 medals at the world championships and Olympics.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Oklahoma moved up to No. 5 in The Associated Press college football poll and Miami’s late-game gaffe nearly cost the 25th-ranked Hurricanes a spot in the rankings. No. 1 Georgia got 50 first-place votes after 35 last week. No. 2 Michigan had 11 first-place votes. No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State each moved up a spot and received a first-place vote. Oklahoma jumped seven places after beating Texas. The Longhorns slipped to No. 9. For the first time ever, basketball blue bloods Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, UCLA, Kansas and Louisville are ranked in football at the same time.

© 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.