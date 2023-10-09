Poughkeepsie to receive "tough" budget for 2024: outgoing Mayor Nelson talks expected tax hike, new position

The city of Poughkeepsie, New York, is getting ready to elect a new mayor in November. Councilmember Yvonne Flowers surprised incumbent Mayor Marc Nelson in June’s Democratic primary, and now faces Republican Anthony LaRocca on Election Day.

Nelson started out as the city’s finance commissioner in 2016, and has served as mayor since the beginning of this year, when longtime Republican Rob Rolison left office for the New York State Senate. In the final months of his term, Nelson is grappling with Poughkeepsie’s 2024 budget, which he says will require an override of the state’s property tax cap. Nelson sat down with WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King to discuss the budget, taxes, and his plans for the future.