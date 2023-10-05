Kidnapping suspect due back in court Nov. 21

The Ballston Spa man accused of kidnapping a 9-year-old girl last weekend, setting off a frantic search over two days, will not be back in court until Nov. 21.

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen says Craig Ross Jr. has received an adjournment of the preliminary hearing that had been scheduled for Friday. The 46-year-old will instead appear in Milton Town Court Nov. 21.

He is accused of kidnapping the Corinth elementary student from Moreau Lake State Park on Saturday and writing a ransom note to the girl’s family seeking money.

Police say the girl was found in good shape in Ross Jr.’s home Monday evening after an investigation. Ross Jr. is being held without bail in Saratoga County Jail and is being represented by a public defender.