Government shutdown approaches amid warnings of harmful imapcts

A partial federal government shutdown is rapidly approaching, and officials from the Northeast say the local impacts will be severe.

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy say it will present a host of challenges for Connecticut residents.

More than 10,000 federal employees in the state would be furloughed or have to work without pay. The Democrats also warn small businesses will suffer, and military members could lose pay.

Blumenthal spoke on a virtual press conference ahead of the deadline.

"I am very worried about the rippling effects if this shutdown is prolonged,” he said. “And there’s no reason for a single hour of shutdown. No reason articulated by the handful of far-right extremists who are blocking it and no reason in public policy that it should happen.”

Fellow Democrat Murphy joined in calling on the Republican-led House to reach an agreement.

“This is a shutdown over nothing,” he said. “We have really no idea what the radical right-wingers in the House of Representatives want to prevent a shutdown. Their demands seem to change by the minute.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says across New York, families could lose access to food programs, and border patrol agents would not be onboarded amid the influx of migrants to the state.

On a virtual press conference Thursday, fellow Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said a shutdown falls on Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“He needs to work with the entire House of Representatives to reach a deal and in my view he should be working with Democrats, not his ultra right-wing Republicans,” he said. “Because it’s not our problem that he gave them a veto threat over his speakership. He’s supposed to be speaker of the U.S. He’s supposed to represent the entire country.”

Congressman Marc Molinaro of New York’s 19th district is a first-term Republican. He released a video Thursday with his fractious caucus still feuding over funding levels.

“A government shutdown is not in anyone’s best interest,” he said. “I’ve been in the room and have helped find common ground on a proposal I put forward to pass long-term spending bills that reduce out-of-control federal spending and secure the border.”

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat, spoke with WAMC News Friday.

“You know, we have about 25,000 federal workers in Massachusetts,” Warren said. “These are public servants just trying to do their jobs, trying to help people. They have mortgages, they have childcare bills, they’ve got to put gas in the tank and food on the table, and they're not going to get their paychecks. They'll get them eventually, but they're going to be delayed. Same thing for military service members. Not going to get paid until after the shutdown. And in Massachusetts, we’ve got about 3,300 people that that's going to affect.”

It would be the first shutdown since a 35-day stalemate in 2018.