As shutdown nears, Northeast officials warn of consequences

Officials from both parties are expressing concern about the threat of a partial federal government shutdown this weekend.

The deadline is looming and lawmakers remain far apart on a number of must-pass funding bills ahead of the Sept. 30 deadline. With a narrow House majority, Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy has struggled to get the far-right Freedom Caucus on board with a package that can unite his caucus, let alone the Democratic-led Senate.

First-term Congressman Mike Lawler of the lower Hudson Valley says a shutdown would be a mistake. The Republican from New York’s 17th district spoke on NPR’s “All Things Considered.”

“Unfortunately, we have some folks who are refusing to cooperate in a serious and meaningful way to find compromise within the caucus," he said. You need 218 votes.”

Democratic Senator Peter Welch of Vermont says McCarthy capitulated to efforts to launch an impeachment probe of President Biden without securing the funding deal. Welch spoke on WAMC’s Congressional Corner.

“Speaker McCarthy’s getting an immense amount of pressure from his super right-wing members," Welch said. "And in an effort to try to appease them, and get their vote on not shutting government down, he’s launching this impeachment inquiry.”

A shutdown could have a number of effects. It would be the first shutdown since a 35-day stalemate in 2018. New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat, says services would be interrupted unnecessarily. In a WAMC interview, Gillibrand was pessimistic about the prospects for a deal.

“If they do shut down, which I think is likely, it’s gonna cost the economy billions of dollars, it’s going to mean a lot of people will not be paid, and it’s going to create a lot of disruption for a lot of people that rely on the federal government for different things,” Gillibrand said.

Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul is worried the shutdown will slow progress on a just-approved program to give thousands of Venezuelan migrants expediated access to work permits. A member of Congress a decade before becoming governor, Hochul sought the change from the White House as the state struggles to deal with an influx of more than 100,000 migrants in recent months.

“What can I say? Republicans in Washington are reckless. Their words have an impact,” she said.

During his weekly briefing Wednesday, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, a Republican, called for compromise.

“Nobody’s asked my advice, but I would find those moderate centrists in the middle of both parties and figure out a way to make it happen,” Scott said.

Democrat Paul Tonko of New York’s 20th House District, which contains most of the Capital Region, says Republicans are reneging on June’s debt ceiling agreement.

“There’s no need for this, and this is a collapse. They’re voting for a collapse of government," he said. "And some of them I think are intentional in that effort.”