WAMC Sports Report 9/26/23: Hurts throws TD, runs for another as unbeaten Eagles top Bucs 25-11

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Jalen Hurts threw for one touchdown and ran for another to help the Philadelphia Eagles remain unbeaten with a 25-11 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hurts also led on his team on a game-ending drive that lasted more than nine minutes. The Eagles are off to a 3-0 start in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1992-93. Hurts improved to 20-1 over his last 21 regular-season games. He tossed a 34-yard TD pass to Olamide Zaccheaus that helped Philly build a 13-3 halftime lead, and his 1-yard scoring run gave the Eagles a 17-point advantage early in the second half.

Joe Burrow shook off a lingering calf injury, throwing for 259 yards as the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 to get their first win after starting the season with two losses. Joe Mixon’s 14-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave the reigning AFC North champs their first lead of the season. Meanwhile, Logan Wilson picked off Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford twice and the Bengals sacked him six times. Stafford finished 18 for 39 for 269 yards as the Rams slipped to 1-2.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' charter flight home following a Sunday night win in Las Vegas made an emergency landing in Kansas City early Monday. Team spokesman Burt Lauten posted on X “everyone on the plane is safe and we are making necessary plans to arrive back in Pittsburgh later today.” KDKA-TV, which had a pair of journalists on the team plane, reported the plane landed in Kansas City just before 5 a.m. Monday. The station reported the plane was dealing with an oil pressure failure in one of the engines. The team was originally scheduled to arrive in Pittsburgh around 5:30 a.m. after improving to 2-1 by holding off the Raiders.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson after he failed to appear for a court hearing on traffic charges in Massachusetts. Jackson was supposed to appear in Attleboro District Court last Friday related to reckless driving and speeding charges from 2021, when he played for the New England Patriots. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said the team is aware of the matter, but said he didn’t know if the team would take any disciplinary action against Jackson. Staley said Jackson’s legal situation was not related to him being inactive for Sunday’s game against Minnesota.

MLB

Kevin Ginkel blew the last of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ three leads in a 6-4 loss to the New York Yankees on Monday, dropping them into a tie with the Chicago Cubs for the National League’s second wild card. Ginkel loaded the bases in the eighth inning by allowing two singles and a walk. He walked in the tying run by issuing a free pass to Oswald Peraza and Gleyber Torres scored on a sacrifice fly to left from Estevan Florial to give the Yankees their first lead. Ginkel’s rough outing, which followed blown leads by Merrill Kelly in the fourth and Ryan Thompson in the seventh, resulted in Arizona’s second loss in eight games.

The Mets, Red Sox, and Phillies were off last night. New York starts a three-game series against the Marlins at 7:10 tonight at home, Boston plays the first of a pair with Tampa Bay at 7:10 at Fenway, and Philadelphia starts a three-game home series against the Pirates at 6:40 tonight.

WNBA PLAYOFFS

Connecticut at New York at 8 p.m.

Connecticut leads New York 1-0.

Dallas at Las Vegas at 10 p.m.

Las Vegas leads Dallas 1-0.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON

New Jersey 6 Philadelphia 0

New Jersey 4 Montreal 2

