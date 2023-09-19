"There is a need:" NY Assemblymember Barrett on food insecurity, immigration, and Central Hudson

New York State Assemblymember Didi Barrett is touting nearly $400,000 in grant funding for various programs combatting food insecurity in the Hudson Valley. According to the nonprofit Dutchess County Outreach, one in four households in the city of Poughkeepsie is considered food insecure, and more than 26,000 people are food insecure in Dutchess County alone. Barrett, a Democrat from the 106th District, says the pandemic greatly exacerbated the issue. Barrett spoke with WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief, Jesse King, to discuss the district’s food crisis, the state’s immigration challenges, and her priorities in the next state budget.